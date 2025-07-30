Health Ombud releases findings of investigation into treatment, complications and deaths of psychiatric patients, 30 Jul

The Health Ombud, Professor Taole Mokoena, will release the findings of an investigation into the treatment, complications, and deaths of psychiatric patients at the Northern Cape Mental Health Hospital and the Robert Mangaliso Sobukwe Hospital. This investigation addresses cases involving the death of two patients and inadequate medical care for another.

The investigation was initiated following a complaint lodged by the Honourable Minister of Health, Dr. Aaron Motsoaledi (MP), against the Northern Cape Mental Health Hospital in Kimberley in October 2024.

The media briefing will provide an overview of the investigation's findings, conclusions, and recommendations, allowing for engagement with the media.

Members of the media are invited to the media briefing as follows:

Date: Wednesday, 30 July 2025

Time: 10:00 – 12:00

Venue: GCIS Ronnie Mamoepa Media Centre, Tshedimosetso House, 1035 Francis Baard Street, Hatfield, Pretoria

Media Enquiries:

Ricardo Mahlakanya

Cell: 066 473 8666



