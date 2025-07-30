Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,827 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 409,126 in the last 365 days.

Health Ombud releases findings of investigation into treatment, complications and deaths of psychiatric patients, 30 Jul

The Health Ombud, Professor Taole Mokoena, will release the findings of an investigation into the treatment, complications, and deaths of psychiatric patients at the Northern Cape Mental Health Hospital and the Robert Mangaliso Sobukwe Hospital. This investigation addresses cases involving the death of two patients and inadequate medical care for another.

The investigation was initiated following a complaint lodged by the Honourable Minister of Health, Dr. Aaron Motsoaledi (MP), against the Northern Cape Mental Health Hospital in Kimberley in October 2024.

The media briefing will provide an overview of the investigation's findings, conclusions, and recommendations, allowing for engagement with the media.

Members of the media are invited to the media briefing as follows:

Date:            Wednesday, 30 July 2025
Time:           10:00 – 12:00
Venue:         GCIS Ronnie Mamoepa Media Centre, Tshedimosetso House, 1035 Francis Baard Street, Hatfield, Pretoria

Media Enquiries: 
Ricardo Mahlakanya 
Cell: 066 473 8666
 

#GovZAUpdates

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Health Ombud releases findings of investigation into treatment, complications and deaths of psychiatric patients, 30 Jul

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more