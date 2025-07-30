Fox Rent A Car Processes Record Volume of Invoices with AI-Powered Vroozi Intelligence

Fox Rent A Car Processes Record Volume of Invoices with AI-Powered Vroozi

Car rental leader processes 1,800 more invoices monthly with AI-powered automation

The system works incredibly well for us, allowing our accounting team to focus on more valuable work. What used to take days now takes minutes, freeing our team to add real value to the business." — Julie Orlando, Director of Accounting, Fox Rent A Car

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vroozi, a leading provider of AI-powered procurement and accounts payable automation solutions, today announced that Fox Rent A Car has successfully implemented Vroozi Intelligence for AP Invoice Automation, achieving dramatic efficiency improvements across their 25 US locations.Fox Rent A Car, part of Europcar Mobility Group, faced challenges with their invoice processing capabilities. Due to the small size of the team in their accounts payable department, the company struggled to handle increasing invoice volumes as the business expanded."There was just no way that people could keep up with the volume of invoices that we were having, and that we anticipated having as we grow," said Lauren Steiner, Accounts Payable Manager at Fox Rent A Car. "The AI portion of Vroozi has allowed the locations and us to go that much faster because it's auto-matching everything and reading the invoices."The implementation of Vroozi's AI-powered Intelligence solution delivered immediate results:- Record processing volume: In the first month, Fox processed 1,800 more invoices than ever before- Near-perfect accuracy: The AI achieves 99% accuracy in reading invoices, correctly identifying fields and coding expenses- Distributed processing: Locations now handle their own invoices in 30-45 minutes per day instead of relying on the central AP team- Real-time financial visibility: Location managers now have immediate insight into their P&Ls instead of waiting 1-2 months- Improved vendor relations: The Supplier Portal gives vendors confidence through real-time visibility into invoice status"The AI helps especially at our locations, because you're dealing with people who aren't accountants," explained Steiner. "It takes a lot of the guesswork out and makes invoice processing more user-friendly. You don't need to be an accountant to code invoices correctly now."Fox Rent A Car added a custom field for Vehicle Identification Numbers (VIN), allowing precise tracking of vehicle-specific expenses. This has significantly improved fleet reporting and decision-making."Having that VIN number has allowed our teams to be much more exact with tracking the fleet," noted Steiner. "It helps our locations and regional managers know which vehicles are available versus which ones are still in the shop."The implementation went smoothly, with minimal disruption. Fox started with Florida locations and gradually added more regions. Each group of trained locations helped train the next group, creating a peer learning approach."The whole rollout was actually pretty painless," said Steiner about getting started. "I can't imagine going back to how we worked before. The difference is just nuts."Julie Orlando, Director of Accounting at Fox Rent A Car, added: "Everyone was excited about it because they could immediately see how much time it saved. The system works incredibly well for us, allowing our accounting team to focus on more valuable work instead of manual data entry. What used to take days now takes minutes, freeing our team to add real value to the business."About VrooziVroozi is a leading provider of AI-powered procurement and spend management software that enables businesses to streamline purchasing, control costs, and make smarter spending decisions. Combining advanced artificial intelligence with a user-friendly interface, Vroozi’s cloud-based platform empowers organizations to automate procurement workflows, enhance spend visibility, and strengthen supplier relationships. Serving both enterprise and mid-market businesses across diverse industries, Vroozi drives efficiency and cost savings in procurement operations, helping companies achieve strategic value from their procurement investments. For more information, visit www.vroozi.com About Fox Rent A CarAs part of Europcar Mobility Group, global provider of mobility solutions, Fox Rent A Car is a benchmark for leisure car rental in the United States and around the world. Fox currently operates corporate locations across the United States including the world’s largest rental car markets of Orlando, Las Vegas, Miami, and Los Angeles. In addition, Fox Rent A Car maintains an affiliate relationship with independently owned locations in Canada, Mexico, Caribbean, South America, Central America, Australia, Europe and the Middle East. A leading brand focused on serving the airport travelers, Fox is positioned well in an industry where service is key. With a core focus of combining customer-focused efficiencies with their proactive price management, Fox has continually grown its airport rental market share and positioned itself well as a leader in the car rental market.About Europcar Mobility GroupEuropcar Mobility Group is a global mobility player, with 75 years of mobility services expertise and a leading position in Europe.“We help to change the way you move” is what we stand for and brings us together. More than ever, we're committed to delivering simple, seamless, innovative solutions that make mobility easy, enjoyable and increasingly eco-friendly.To do this, we offer to individuals and businesses a wide range of car and van rental services, be it for a few hours, a few days, a week, a month or more, on-demand or on subscription, relying on a fleet of more than 280.000 vehicles, equipped with the latest engines including an increasing share of electric vehicles.Our brands address differentiated needs, use cases and expectations: Europcar- a global leader of car rental and light commercial vehicle rental, Goldcar- a frontrunner at providing low-cost car rental services in Europe, Fox Rent A Car, one of the main players in the car rental market in the US, with a "value for money" positioning, and Euromobil, a German car rental player. The Group also operates the "myEuropcar" platform for vehicle subscription.Customers’ satisfaction is at the heart of the Group’s ambition and that of our more than 9,000 employees, everywhere we deliver our mobility solutions, thanks to a strong network in over 130 countries (including 15 wholly owned subsidiaries completed by franchisees and alliance partners).More info: www.europcar-mobility-group.com

