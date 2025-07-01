DASH and S4i Complete Merger, Form SMRTR

DASH and S4i merge to form SMRTR

Combined organization creates comprehensive automation platform for manufacturing and food & beverage industries

Our customers have consistently told us they want fewer vendors and more comprehensive solutions. This merger allows us to deliver exactly that. We're bringing together decades of industry experience.” — Susanne Moore, CEO, SMRTR

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, UT, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DASH, a leader in AP-powered accounts payable automation and document management, and S4i Systems, Inc., a premier provider of compliance and content management solutions, have completed their merger to form SMRTR. The newly combined organization serves manufacturing and food & beverage companies across North America with integrated automation and compliance solutions.The merger unites two established companies with complementary expertise in business process automation. DASH brings proven capabilities in accounts payable processing and document management, while S4i contributes specialized compliance tools and supplier management platforms designed for regulated industries. The combined organization focuses on cloud-based solutions that help customers reduce paper usage and environmental impact while improving operational efficiency.Both companies have developed strong relationships with organizations running SYSPRO, SAP, JD Edwards E1, Infor, VIP Beverage, NCR and other enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems. The combined entity now offers an expanded portfolio including AP processing, document automation, supplier onboarding and compliance, electronic proof of delivery through a single provider.Founded in 1998, DASH has built its reputation helping businesses automate accounts payable processes and manage documents more efficiently. Focused primarily on manufacturing and distribution sectors, DASH developed ERP integrations and tools that support regulatory compliance and audit preparation. DASH’s approach emphasized practical solutions that reduce manual processes and improve accuracy in financial operations.S4i Systems has specialized in automation solutions for the food & beverage industry since 2002. The company developed compliance tools and supplier management platforms that address industry-specific regulatory requirements. S4i’s solutions focus on documentation management, supply chain traceability, and meeting food safety standards that govern the industry."Our customers have consistently told us they want fewer vendors and more comprehensive solutions," said Susanne Moore, CEO of SMRTR. "This merger allows us to deliver exactly that – a complete automation platform that addresses both operational efficiency and regulatory compliance from a single source. We're bringing together decades of industry experience to solve problems that matter to our customers' bottom line."SMRTR will maintain existing customer relationships and support structures in the product portfolios of both predecessor companies. Current customers will continue working with their established teams while gaining access to the expanded solution set.The company will operate with a fully remote workforce from existing locations and maintain the combined workforce of both organizations. All current customer contracts and support agreements remain in effect under the SMRTR brand.For more information about SMRTR and its solutions, visit ​​ www.smrtrsolutions.com

