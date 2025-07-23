Vroozi Named a Leader in IDC MarketScape for Worldwide AI-Enabled Procure To Pay 2025 Vendor Assessment

Vroozi Spotlighted in IDC MarketScape for AI-Enabled Procure To Pay

We believe this recognition validates what our customers experience daily. Our AI-powered SpendTech® platform is a productivity booster that delivers substantial results without administrative burden.” — Shaz Khan, CEO and Co-Founder, Vroozi

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vroozi, a leading provider of AI-powered procurement technology solutions, has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide AI-Enabled Procure To Pay 2025 Vendor Assessment (Doc #US53575025, June 2025).We believe this recognition highlights Vroozi's comprehensive SpendTechplatform and its advanced AI capabilities that help organizations manage spend more effectively while improving procurement productivity. The IDC MarketScape evaluated vendors based on their current capabilities and future strategies in the AI-enabled procure-to-pay market."We believe this recognition validates what our customers experience daily," said Shaz Khan, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder at Vroozi. "With Vroozi's advanced AI intelligent document processing engine, Vroozi is transforming organizations by speeding up procurement transaction and supplier collaboration cycle times for companies. Our AI-powered SpendTechplatform is a productivity booster that delivers substantial results without administrative burden."Vroozi's platform combines machine learning and AI inference models with an intuitive end-user interface to help organizations streamline their procure-to-pay processes. The company's AI-assisted capabilities automate order processing, improve spend visibility, and accelerate financial workflows, enabling procurement and finance professionals to focus on strategic initiatives rather than administrative tasks."Companies using our self-service, no-code platform are up and running quickly and generate meaningful ROI without months of training, so they can focus on growing their business," Khan continued. "Our platform allows procurement professionals to move from being transactional to truly strategic, mining data for insights that can be presented to their leadership demonstrating direct cost savings that go straight to the bottom line."Key features of Vroozi's AI-enabled platform include:- Intelligent Document Processing: Advanced AI engine that automatically processes purchase orders, invoices, and contracts- Spend Analytics: Real-time visibility into managed spend across all categories and suppliers- Automated Workflows: Streamlined approval processes with process orchestration that reduce cycle times and improve compliance- Supplier Management: Comprehensive supplier onboarding, collaboration, and management capabilities- Integration Capabilities: Lightweight and seamless connectivity with existing ERP and financial systemsThe Vroozi platform serves organizations across various industries, helping them gain better control over their procurement processes while driving cost savings and operational efficiency.About VrooziVroozi is a leading provider of AI-powered procurement and spend management software that enables businesses to streamline purchasing, control costs, and make smarter spending decisions. Combining advanced artificial intelligence with a user-friendly interface, Vroozi’s cloud-based platform empowers organizations to automate procurement workflows, enhance spend visibility, and strengthen supplier relationships. Serving both enterprise and mid-market businesses across diverse industries, Vroozi drives efficiency and cost savings in procurement operations, helping companies achieve strategic value from their procurement investments. For more information, visit www. vroozi.com About IDC MarketScapeIDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and service suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

