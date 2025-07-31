Specialist Direct Providing Piedmont Real-Time Access to its Transplant Pathologists to Optimize Outcomes and Save Lives

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Specialist Direct (SDI), the leader in delivering telepathology solutions for the organ transplant industry, is pleased to collaborate with Piedmont Healthcare and the Piedmont Transplant Institute to provide the most accurate and timely kidney and liver biopsy interpretations. By utilizing Specialist Direct, Piedmont is able to receive round-the-clock biopsy study interpretations to optimize the number of lifesaving organs that are available for transplant.Specialist Direct is unique that it has one of the nation’s largest pathologist subspecialist teams whose members have advanced transplant case experience. With over 100,000 people in the U.S. on the waitlist for lifesaving organs, the accuracy of kidney, liver, and other advanced biopsy interpretations by SDI is critical in ensuring that organs that are suitable for transplant can be placed.“The exceptional team of pathologists at Specialist Direct, with their expertise in donor organ biopsy evaluation, has empowered us to expand our acceptance criteria for more complex kidneys and livers—providing critical insights that enhance decision-making, improve patient safety, and ultimately save more lives,” said Clark Kensinger, M.D., multiorgan transplant surgeon and Surgical Director of Kidney and Pancreas Transplantation at Piedmont Transplant Institute.“We are proud and humbled to collaborate with Piedmont Atlanta Hospital, known as one of the premier transplant hospitals in the U.S. from both an excellence and reputation perspective,” said Scott Rombach, Founder and CEO of Specialist Direct. “Piedmont has had great success in leveraging our Transplant Telepathology solution to optimize donor biopsy evaluations and save lives.”Specialist Direct’s SDI Cloud platform is specifically designed to enable transplant hospitals in conjunction with organ procurement organizations to rapidly share secure digital pathology images, facilitating efficient collaboration between pathologists, surgeons and other clinicians. SDI Cloud in conjunction with Specialist Direct’s network of transplant experienced pathologists leads to faster decision-making, improved operational efficiencies, and a greater number of organs available for transplant recipients.About Piedmont | piedmont.orgPiedmont is empowering Georgians by changing health care. We continue to fuel Georgia’s growth through safe, cost-effective, high-quality care close to home through an integrated health care system that provides a hassle-free, unified experience. We are a private, not-for-profit organization with more than 12,000 donors annually that for centuries has sought to make a positive difference in every life we touch in the communities we serve. Across our 2,171 physical locations we care for more than 4.5 million patients and serve communities that comprise 85 percent of Georgia’s population. This includes 26 hospitals, 112 immediate care locations, 1,875 Piedmont Clinic physician practices and more than 3,600 Piedmont Clinic members. Our patients conveniently engage with Piedmont online, as they scheduled more than 560,000 online appointments and over 120,000 virtual visits. With more than 47,000 care givers we are the largest Georgia-based private employer of Georgians, who all came for the job, but stayed for the people. In 2024 and 2023, Piedmont has earned recognition from Newsweek as one of America’s Greatest Workplaces for Diversity and also as one of America's Greatest Workplaces for Women. In 2022, Forbes ranked Piedmont on its list of the Best Large Employers in the United States. Piedmont provided more than $607 million in community impact in Fiscal Year 2024.For more information, or booking your next appointment, visit piedmont.org.About Specialist Direct (SDI) | specialistdirectinc.comSpecialist Direct is the market leader in providing diagnostic telehealth solutions to the organ procurement organization and transplant industry through its network of top U.S. medical specialists and transplant technology. The company’s transplant solutions have been proven to optimize organ utilization and save lives by improving the speed and accuracy of diagnostic study interpretations. Specialist Direct provides telecardiology, teledermatology, telepathology, telepulmonology, and teleradiology services.

