Cascade Life Alliance Using Market Leader Specialist Direct’s Innovative Transplant Solution for Optimal Organ Recovery

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cascade Life Alliance is proud to announce the implementation of Specialist Direct ’s real-time transplant diagnostic solution to improve the quality and timeliness of organ recovery and allocation.Cascade Life Alliance is utilizing Specialist Direct’s Telecardiology, Telepathology and Teleradiology for Organ Procurement Organizations (OPOs) solutions to facilitate timely and accurate interpretations of liver and kidney biopsy studies and instantaneous sharing of cardiology, pathology and radiology images. Specialist Direct’s transplant solution, including its SDI Cloud transplant platform, are aiding Cascade’s normothermic regional profusion initiative and optimizing the transplantation process.“The gift of organ donation depends upon utilizing the best in technology, medicine, and surgery to optimize the number of life-saving gifts for people in need. Specialist Direct’s proven technology and transplant medical specialist network enables us to allocate more organs, faster,” said Lauren Land, Director of Clinical Operations at Cascade Life Alliance.Specialist Direct’s market leading SDI Cloud transplant technology platform and transplant physician network improves the speed and accuracy of organ donor diagnostic study interpretations which facilitates the optimization of available organs for transplant.“We’re grateful to have the opportunity to collaborate with Cascade Life Alliance in the achievement of their mission of saving lives,” said Scott Rombach, Specialist Direct’s Founder and CEO.ABOUT Cascade Alliance Founded in 1987 Cascade Life Alliance is a federally designated non-profit organ procurement organization whose mission is: To save, enhance, and heal lives through organ donation and transplantation. They serve Oregon, Southwest Washington, and Western Idaho. For more information visit: cascadelifealliance.orgABOUT Specialist Direct (SDI)Specialist Direct is the market leader in providing diagnostic telehealth solutions to the organ procurement organization and transplant industry through its network of top U.S. medical specialists and transplant technology. The company’s transplant solutions have been proven to optimize organ utilization and save lives by improving the speed and accuracy of diagnostic study interpretations. Specialist Direct provides telecardiology, teledermatology, telepathology, telepulmonology, and teleradiology services. For more information visit: specialistdirectinc.com.

