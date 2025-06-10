OneLegacy Leveraging Innovative Mobile Telepathology Solution from Specialist Direct to Optimize Organ Utilization

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- OneLegacy , the world's largest organ, eye, and tissue recovery organization, is utilizing Specialist Direct ’s (SDI) Mobile Telepathology Solution to streamline and optimize its organ evaluation process. Through the use of SDI Mobile Telepathology, OneLegacy has been successful placing a greater number of life-saving organs for transplant. Organ Procurement Organizations (OPOs) nationwide often face challenges in obtaining timely liver and kidney biopsy slides, a practice which is vital for organ placement. Leveraging SDI’s team of transplant pathologists, biopsy results for even the most complex cases including masses and nodules, are accessible in an expedited manner. By utilizing the innovative Mobile Telepathology Solution from SDI, OneLegacy’s staff is empowered with the ability to directly prepare liver and kidney biopsy slides across their donation service area (DSA). Furthermore, this capability ensures that OneLegacy can consistently obtain crucial SDI pathology study interpretations, even within remote areas.This novel approach enables OneLegacy to leverage Specialist Direct’s user friendly SDI Cloud technology to create and share high-resolution digital images in real-time with transplant hospitals. These images can be instantly transmitted for rapid and accurate interpretations, performed 24/7/365 by Specialist Direct's network of transplant pathologists with advanced subspecialty training. The result is a robust, entirely mobile solution that extends OneLegacy's pathology reach across its entire DSA at any time of day or night. Mobile telepathology significantly reduces instances of organ waivers and non-utilization, ensuring more organs become available for transplant.“OneLegacy has always been on the forefront of developing technologies to streamline our operations,” said Prasad Garimella, CEO of OneLegacy. “We’ve invested heavily in our in-house diagnostic capabilities, and we’ve continued that investment by bringing mobile diagnostic to our smaller and more remote hospitals that cannot offer those services.”“OneLegacy continues to lead from an innovation and technology standpoint. We are thrilled to expand our long-standing partnership with OneLegacy through the deployment of our Mobile Telepathology Solution,” said Scott Rombach, Founder and CEO of Specialist Direct. “This initiative represents a significant step forward in optimizing organ utilization by providing unparalleled access to Specialist Direct transplant pathology services, regardless of the location or time of day.”About OneLegacyOneLegacy is a nonprofit organization dedicated to saving lives through organ, eye, and tissue donation in seven counties in Southern California: Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and Kern. It serves more than 215 hospitals, 11 transplant centers, a diverse population of nearly 22 million donors and families across the region and waiting recipients across the country. OneLegacy is the largest organ, eye, and tissue recovery organization in the world. For more information, visit onelegacy.org.About Specialist Direct (SDI)Specialist Direct is the market leader in providing diagnostic telehealth solutions to the organ procurement organization and transplant industry through its network of top U.S. medical specialists and transplant technology. The company’s transplant solutions have been proven to optimize organ utilization and save lives by improving the speed and accuracy of diagnostic study interpretations. Specialist Direct provides telecardiology, teledermatology, telepathology, telepulmonology, and teleradiology services. For more information visit: specialistdirectinc.com.

