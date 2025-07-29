Children’s Author Lauren Ford Announces Upcoming Release of Heartwarming Debut, 'Pebbles Goes to a Party'

First Book in the “Pebbles ’N’ Pals” Series Set to Introduce Young Readers to a Lovable Duck Navigating Social Anxiety and Friendship

DARWIN, NORTHERN TERRITORY, AUSTRALIA, July 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lauren Ford, an emerging voice in children’s literature, is excited to announce the upcoming release of her debut book, Pebbles Goes to a Party, the first installment in her delightful new series, Pebbles ’N’ Pals. Officially launching in mid-August 2025, this heartwarming story introduces young readers to Pebbles, a lovable farmyard duck who learns the value of friendship, courage, and embracing big feelings.Pebbles Goes to a Party addresses the common childhood experience of social anxiety in a gentle and engaging manner. In the story, Pebbles receives an invitation to a friend’s party, but struggles with the thought of being around too many people. With the unwavering support of her friends, Pebbles discovers that sometimes stepping out of her comfort zone leads to unexpected joy and fun. Written with humor, empathy, and relatable life lessons, the book is designed to help children navigate social situations and big emotions in a positive way.“I believe it’s incredibly important for children to see their own feelings reflected in the stories they read,” says author Lauren Ford. “Pebbles’ journey is one of gentle bravery, showing young readers that it’s okay to feel nervous, and that true friends will help you find the courage to explore new experiences. I hope this book sparks conversations and empowers kids to embrace new adventures.”Lauren Ford, based in Darwin, Australia, brings a background in public service and a passion for storytelling to her writing. Her work aims to create books that blend humor, heart, and valuable life lessons for young readers. When not writing, she enjoys camping in the Top End and creative projects with her husband.Pebbles Goes to a Party is poised to become a cherished addition to children’s bookshelves, offering a comforting and encouraging narrative for children and their parents. The book will be available mid-August 2025 at major online retailers.About the Author:Lauren Ford is a children’s author based in Darwin, Australia, dedicated to writing stories that help kids explore big feelings in fun and thoughtful ways. With a blend of humor, heart, and life lessons, her books aim to engage and inspire young readers.

