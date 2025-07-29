Health emergency while traveling?

You’re halfway through a dream vacation—maybe a beach in Mexico, a national park in Utah, or visiting family across the country—when something goes wrong and you have a health emergency. It’s the kind of thing that can derail a trip—but it doesn’t have to.

If you’re a Veteran who receives care at VA or under the Foreign Medical Program (FMP), or a family member who is covered through the Civilian Health and Medical Program of the Department of Veterans Affairs (CHAMPVA), you can still access the health care you need.

Need help in the U.S.? Veterans should call VA Health Connect

Help is just one phone call away with VA Health Connect when an unexpected health issue pops up. If you need to make, reschedule or cancel an appointment; refill a prescription; or get advice during a health scare, VA staff are there to answer your call 24/7.

If you’re ill, you can talk with a nurse who can help you figure out what’s going on and what to do next—like directing you to nearby urgent care or even connecting you with an emergency doctor for a virtual visit.

Just call your VA medical center and choose option 3 to reach a nurse for advice.

If you go to an emergency room, be sure to notify VA within 72 hours of receiving care.

Quick tip: Bring your VA medical center number with you when you leave town.

Veteran traveling abroad? Use FMP

If you’re a Veteran heading out of the country, make sure you’re signed up for FMP. It covers treatment for service-connected disabilities while you’re overseas—and VA foots the bill. No surprise charges, no confusing insurance.

Signing up is free and the process is simple. You can apply online or by mail. Once enrolled, you’ll have peace of mind wherever you go.

Quick tip: Register for FMP before you travel.

Covered under CHAMPVA?

If you’re a beneficiary covered under CHAMPVA, keep the following in mind:

Always travel with your CHAMPVA ID card.

Understand what CHAMPVA covers while on the road in the U.S. or territories; not every medical provider accepts CHAMPVA. Be sure to ask before you accept services.

If you’re traveling overseas or taking a cruise, you may need to pay up front, but you’ll be reimbursed after your claim is processed.

If you pay out of pocket, keep detailed payment receipts and medical billing records. You’ll need them when filing for reimbursement.

Quick tip: Keep a picture of your CHAMPVA ID card on your phone.

Pack smart, plan ahead

Before you hit the road or board a plane:

Make sure you have enough of your prescription medications.

Pack copies of important documents like ID and insurance cards, and information about pre-existing conditions.

If you have chronic conditions or severe allergies, consider wearing medical ID jewelry or carrying a medical alert card.

Be sure to label your personal emergency contacts on your cell phone.

Whether you’re exploring the world or visiting family a few states over, VA is here to keep you safe and healthy. A little planning goes a long way.

Resources

CHAMPVA

VA Health Connect

Foreign Medical Program