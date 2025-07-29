Prepare for lane changes on I-94/Red River Bridge

FARGO, N.D. – Interstate 94/Red River bridge traffic is scheduled to switch from the outside lanes to the inside lanes on Friday, August 1. This change marks a major milestone in the North Dakota Department of Transportation’s I-94/Red River Structure Repair Project.

I-94 will be reduced to one lane in each direction from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Thursday, July 31, as crews adjust traffic control equipment to support the new traffic pattern. Once complete, traffic will resume using two lanes in each direction.

Motorists are advised to follow posted signs and use caution through the work zone.

The I-94/Red River Structure Repair Project involves crucial structural upgrades to the I-94 bridge connecting Fargo, North Dakota, and Moorhead, Minnesota. The project aims to enhance the driving experience, extend the bridge's lifespan, and improve safety with key upgrades. Work is scheduled to conclude in October 2025.

Additional traffic impacts will occur throughout the project. Learn more and stay informed by visiting dot.nd.gov/I-94RedRiver.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.

