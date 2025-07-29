Dr. Olympia Gellini, Founder of World Film Institute, Passes Torch to E! Creator Larry Namer as New Chairman

Larry Namer Dr. Olympia Gellini

The World Film Institute Ushers in a New Era: E! Entertainment Television Creator Larry Namer Named Chairman, as Founder Dr. Olympia Gellini Passes the Torch

Today’s creators need tools, mentorship, and opportunities that match the speed and diversity of the digital age. We plan to build on WFI’s legacy, opening doors for storytellers around the globe.” — Larry Namer

LOS ANGELES, CA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The World Film Institute (WFI), a global leader in fostering visual storytelling and creative education, proudly announces a transformative new chapter as it appoints media visionary Larry Namer as its new Chairman. Namer, renowned worldwide as the founder of E! Entertainment Television and a trailblazer in international media expansion, succeeds WFI’s esteemed founder and president Dr. Olympia Gellini, who established the organization four decades ago.

Gellini, reflecting on WFI’s remarkable journey, states, “The media world has changed dramatically in the last twenty years, and technology now brings us all sorts of new possibilities for visual entertainment. It’s the right time for me to pass the torch to a true visionary who sees the need to offer high-quality educational programs to everyone, anywhere in the world who wants to be a visual content creator—whether it be storytelling via film or TikTok. There is no one I know better than Larry Namer to lead WFI into that new direction.”

Namer’s appointment signals WFI’s renewed commitment to empowering the next generation of content creators. Under his leadership, WFI will expand its reach, leveraging cutting-edge technology to deliver accessible, world-class educational programs for aspiring filmmakers, digital storytellers, and content innovators everywhere. Namer was part of the original team who launched WFI’s Family Film Awards in 1996, along with Tichi Wilkerson Kassel, former editor and publisher of The Hollywood Reporter and the founding president of Women in Film.

“I am honored to join the World Film Institute at such a pivotal moment,” comments Namer. “Today’s creators need tools, mentorship, and opportunities that match the speed and diversity of the digital age. Together, we will build on WFI’s legacy and open doors for storytellers from every corner of the globe.”

As WFI enters this exciting new era, the Institute will unveil a suite of initiatives designed to bridge traditional filmmaking with emerging platforms, ensuring that creative voices worldwide have the resources and support to thrive.

The World Film Institute is a non-profit organization established by Dr. Olympia Gellini in 1985, and is dedicated to promoting equality in the film industry concerning race, gender, and ethnicity. WFI’s mission is to advance the film industry globally and recognize excellence in the field. Each year, millions of viewers tune in to the prestigious Family Film Award presentation, totaling over 56 million viewers in the USA alone. World Film Institute – OLYMPIA AWARDS

About Larry Namer - Larry Namer stands as one of the most influential figures in modern entertainment history, having transformed how the world consumes celebrity culture and entertainment content through his co-founding of E! Entertainment Television. From humble beginnings as a cable splicer in Brooklyn to building a multi-billion-dollar media empire, Namer’s career spans over five decades and encompasses groundbreaking ventures across the United States, Russia, and China. His journey exemplifies the quintessential American entrepreneur who recognized emerging trends in media technology and leveraged them to create entirely new forms of entertainment that continue to shape popular culture today. Beyond his business achievements, Namer has demonstrated a commitment to social impact and humanitarian causes, using his platform and resources to address mental health, education, and environmental issues while pioneering entertainment ventures that bridge cultural divides across continents.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.