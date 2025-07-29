THE WOMEN’S LIST UNVEILS 2025 FINALISTS: A CELEBRATION OF EXCEPTIONAL SCREENWRITING BY WOMEN

Non-Profit Celebrates Female Driven Storytellers

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Women’s List, the trailblazing advocate for female voices in screenwriting, is thrilled to announce its 2025 Scripts List finalists, spotlighting compelling unproduced scripts penned by women—across all genres, for every audience.

Unlike traditional contests, the nonprofit is a curated “treasure hunt” for extraordinary scripts written by women, not a competition. Whether the scripts are thrillers, comedies, dramas, or genre-benders, every selection is hand-chosen for its originality, strong characters, and cinematic potential—boasting the kinds of dynamic female roles the industry wants and needs.

Founded by a passionate board of creative women which includes Mia Certic (Co-Founder), Jan Kimbrough (Chair), as well as board members Maggie Levin, Christine Luby, Kira Kalush, Lisa Seidman and Emily Schmidt, The Women’s List is driven by one vision: to discover brilliant scripts written by women and connect those writers to the producers, directors, actors, agents, and managers who crave great material. “We aren’t just about women’s stories,” said Co-Founder Jan Kimbrough. “We’re about bold, innovative storytelling—by women, for everyone.”

“We want this list to land on every desk in town—from producers and showrunners to actors and agents,” says board member Christine Luby. “We’re just getting started—join us as we help reshape the industry, one script at a time.”

This year’s 2025 Finalists are elevating storytellers while opening doors of opportunities. After many long nights and more than a few coffee refills, the nonprofit is proud to announce this year’s finalists.

The complete list is prominently featured on the official site– TheWomensList.org - and is also listed below:

• 4B – ½ Hour – Kelly Hannon

• All That Glitters – One Hour – Susan Marks

• Arranged – Feature – Mithra Alavi

• Blackbird – Feature - Shaina Steinberg

• Breaking Up The Beatles – Feature - Ariel Sayegh

• Counting On Clark – Feature – Erin Copen Howard

• Cumberland Gap – One Hour – Angelle Haney Gullett

• Danni’s Hard Drive – One Hour – Megan Green

• Demented – ½ Hour – Pam Davis

• Fab Girls – One Hour – Heidi Nyburg

• Fertile Attraction – Feature – Mariah Wilson

• Fish Crimes – ½ Hour – Molly Vogel

• Five Points – One Hour – Vivian Kerr

• Forever51 – One Hour – Pamela Skjolsvik

• Good Great Fine – 1/2/hour – Kayreth Williams

• Guera – ½ Hour – Eileen Alvarez

• Horse Girls – ½ Hour – Annalise Tahran

• In The Valley of Darkness - One Hour - Jennifer Frazin

• Kiana the Bandit of Panga – One Hour – Lauren Conoscenti

• Landfall – Feature – Amy Fruchtman

• Me, My Elf and I – Feature – Ellen Ireland

• Monsta – One Hour – Clayvon Harris

• Mother Tongue – Feature – Anu Valia

• Not Drowning but Waving – ½ Hour – Caroline Mabey

• Prime – ½ Hour - Laura Streicher

• Razzle – One Hour - Sharon Lennon

• Roads To Nowhere – Feature - Jordyn Giddens

• Six Letter Word – Feature - Lisanne Sartor

• Sovereign – One Hour – Arielle Waldman and Jordan Henry

• Suckers – One Hour - Emily Hornsby

• Syvertsen’s Complex – Feature – Marni Sullivan

• The Changed – One Hour – Sessen Mengist

• The Montana – One Hour – Monica Cecilia Lucas

• This Is Not About You – ½ Hour – Jessica Combs

• The Truthsayers - Feature – Julie Lynch

• Tits Up - One Hour – Stacey Russell

• Trivial Pursuits – Feature – Kristen Angonese

• Warrior Girl – Feature – Laurie Whitaker

The Women’s List is not just a resource for finding scripts—it’s a partner to the creative community. Agents, managers, and actor-driven companies are encouraged to look to The Women’s List as a discovery network—not as competition, but as a collaborative resource for great material tailor-made for talent.

About The Women’s List

Now in its second year, the non-profit organization is driven by a simple, urgent aim: to champion women’s voices in screenwriting and connect remarkable scripts with producers, directors, actors, agents, and managers in search of great material.

For updates, follow The Women’s List on social media @thewomenslist visit www.thewomenslist.org.

