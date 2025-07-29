Shared values foundation of future cooperation between Serbia, Benin

Minister of Foreign Affairs Marko Đurić spoke today with Speaker of the Parliament of Benin Louis Vlavonou about improving parliamentary cooperation between the two countries, as well as maintaining regular political dialogue.

