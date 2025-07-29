New Picture Book Encourages Children to Dive Into Marine Life, Food Webs, and the Ocean’s Ecosystem

This Is the Ocean is available August 5. Learn about the intricate web of life beneath the waves!

Companion picture book to the bestselling “This Is the Sun” shines a light on the Sun's vital role in sustaining ocean food chains

An enchanting representation of the food webs in the ocean and the importance of safeguarding our ecosystems.” — Dr. Anaïs Remili, Founder of Whale Scientists

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This summer, take a journey beneath the waves with This Is the Ocean , the sunlit companion to This Is the Sun . With stunning illustrations, this picture book invites young readers into the interconnected world of ocean life, where every creature, from the tiniest plankton to the grandest whale, plays a vital role—all made possible by the energy of the Sun.Through rhythmic storytelling and a simple, repetitive structure, This Is the Ocean introduces children to key ideas in marine biology and ecology. As readers turn each page, they follow the journey of the ocean's food chain, glimpsing a world where krill swarm, octopuses outwit, and seals glide through the deep. The book lightly explains the concepts of primary, secondary, and tertiary consumers, demonstrating how each contributes to the ocean’s delicate balance.Ideal for readers ages 4–7, this 32-page picture book seamlessly blends science with storytelling to inspire curiosity about the ocean and the Sun's role in sustaining life on Earth. The book’s approachable narrative helps kids begin to understand complex ecological concepts, such as trophic levels and the interdependence of life, while encouraging them to think about how all living things are connected. This Is the Ocean serves as the perfect starting point for exploring marine life, ecosystems, and the intricate web of nature. Whether at home or in the classroom, it invites young readers to dive into the wonders of the natural world.More than just a story, This Is the Ocean is an invitation to explore the beauty and importance of the Earth’s oceans. As readers discover how each creature plays a part in the ocean's food chains, they'll be swept up in a wave of fascination that encourages a lasting responsibility to protect these essential systems. Offering a thoughtful foundation for ocean conservation, this book will inspire young minds to appreciate and protect the world's oceans for generations to come.Elizabeth Everett is an award-winning author of several STEM books for kids, including the Skytime series and Spheres All Year. As a former educator and a homeschooling mom, she loves creating books for kids that engage the heart and mind. Elizabeth currently lives in Boulder County, Colorado, with her family in the foothills of the Rocky Mountains. In this companion book, This Is the Sun, she takes readers on an adventure through the ocean, helping them understand how the Sun impacts life below the waves. She can be reached at Elizabeth.Everett@ScienceNaturally.com.Evelline Andrya was born in Sumatra to a Chinese-Javanese family. Growing up in Indonesia, a country of 17,000 islands, she was immersed in a rich blend of cultures—colorful tribes, lush rainforests, diverse wildlife, an underwater paradise, and historical marvels—that became her inspiration for her vibrant artworks. Evelline is currently living in Java, Indonesia, with her husband, their four children, and a fluffy Pomeranian. Find her on Instagram, @evellineandrya. Science Naturally is a small independent press in Washington, D.C. Their books are distributed to the trade by Baker & Taylor Publisher Services [btpubservices.com (domestic and Canada)]. For more information about their publications, to arrange author interviews or graphics, for direct or bulk purchase pricing, or to request a review copy, please contact them. Cover images and sample content are available at ScienceNaturally.com.This Is the Ocean4-7 • 10 x 8” • 32 PagesHardback ($14.95): 978-1-958629-88-8eBook ($11.99): 978-1-958629-90-1

Book Trailer Premiere THIS IS THE OCEAN

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.