Suit Up for St. Jude Surpasses Fundraising Goal Raising Over $50,000 for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital®

LAS VEGAS , NV, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2025 Suit Up for St. Jude campaign proudly announces it has raised more than $50,000 in support of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital®, exceeding its initial fundraising goal of $30,000 and continuing its powerful tradition of community-driven impact. This year’s campaign was fueled by a dedicated network of fundraisers, community leaders, and generous donors. Notable contributors include Kady Casullo-Mailloux, Brian Kip, Ricci Lopez, Joey Hamilton, Travis Turner, Anup Patel, Chase Leighton, Ken Tangen, Katie Goldberg, and Valerie Lee—all of whom played vital roles in pushing the campaign well past its target.

“When we started Suit Up for St. Jude, it was with a simple belief—that style and purpose could come together to make a real difference,” said Brian Kip, Founder of Suit Up for St. Jude and CEO of SKC Group. ”To see our community rally with such generosity and heart, raising over $50,000 this year, is humbling and deeply inspiring. Every dollar brings us closer to the mission of St. Jude: Finding cures. Saving children. I’m so grateful to everyone who suited up, showed up, and helped us surpass our goal in such a powerful way.”

This year’s Suit Up for St. Jude momentum also builds excitement leading into Viva St. Jude, one of Las Vegas’ premier philanthropic weekends, returning Sept. 26–27, 2025 at Red Rock Casino Resort & Casino. The multi-day event will bring together St. Jude supporters, donors, and local changemakers for an unforgettable celebration of hope and healing, featuring a golf and poker tournament, gala dinner, live entertainment and more—all benefiting the lifesaving work of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Every dollar raised from Suit Up for St. Jude and Viva St. Jude helps ensure that families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing, or food so they can focus on helping their child live.

For more information, please visit https://www.stjude.org/

About St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital®

childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.® It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. When St. Jude opened in 1962, childhood cancer was largely considered incurable. Since then, St. Jude has helped push the overall survival rate from 20% to more than 80%, and it won't stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude shares the breakthroughs it makes to help doctors and researchers at local hospitals and cancer centers around the world improve the quality of treatment and care for even more children. Because of generous donors, families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food, so they can focus on helping their child live. Visit St. Jude Inspire to discover powerful St. Jude stories of hope, strength, love and kindness. Support the St. Jude mission by donating at stjude.org, liking St. Jude on Facebook, following St. Jude on X, Instagram, LinkedIn and TikTok, and subscribing to its YouTube channel.

. For media inquiries, interviews, or to get involved in next year’s campaign or the upcoming Viva St. Jude event, please contact or visit stjude.org/vivastjude.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.