Weed® Announces Partnership with Khalifa Kush to Drive Global Expansion

Wiz Khalifa’s cannabis empire aligns with Weed® to activate a global licensing roadmap that fuses culture, commerce and cutting-edge AI technology

LOS ANGELES , CA, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Weed® , a U.S. based IP company aimed at reshaping the global conversation around well-being, begins its commercialization strategy announcing its partnership with Khalifa Kush. Founded in 2015 by multi-platinum-selling, GRAMMY® and Golden Globe® Award-nominated recording artist Wiz Khalifa, Khalifa Kush has grown to become the largest celebrity cannabis brand in the world, according to Hoodie Analytics.

DJ Saul, Khalifa Kush’s CEO, and Tim Hunkele, Khalifa Kush’s Co-Founder & COO, will join the Board of Advisors for Weed, providing executive advisory services as Weed plans to develop and commercialize its suite of Weed branded well-being lifestyle products via a robust licensing strategy.

“This partnership unlocks new avenues to further destigmatize weed — at a pivotal moment in the industry's evolution,” said DJ Saul, CEO of Khalifa Kush. “We’re looking forward to working with a like-minded, talented team to continue delivering world-class products and experiences.”

“We could not be more excited about our partnership with Khalifa Kush and their team. Launching a global well-being brand that is literally named Weed® deserves to have a partnership with the world’s best in the “weed” business. The leadership at Khalifa Kush, along with Wiz himself, have a longstanding reputation of excellence. We could not be more excited about this journey together!” says Darin Phillips, CEO of Weed®.

Over the past five years, the Weed team has directed millions of dollars towards intellectual-property acquisition, product development, Web3, and AI. Weed gained its edge by securing trademark protection for the WEED® name across health, cosmetics, food, beverages, and many other industries. The result is a convergence of IP, advanced AI, decentralized Web3 design, and a brand with true cross-cultural resonance.

Phillips explained that the AI model will be an absolute gamechanger, “We have the brightest engineers in the world currently developing a proprietary, uncensored AI model built for a casual and thoughtful all-in-one user experience. Trained on petabytes of data, our model will operate specific to the domain of well-being, ranging from lifestyle content to a unique way of speaking, thinking, and being.”

By weaving technology with culture, the company recasts the word “weed” as shorthand for happiness, contentment, and personal fulfillment. With a 500-year etymology, and 360,000 searches per month on Google alone, the term Weed is more than cannabis; it will now represent a commitment to complete well-being. So, no matter what the world throws at you, “Take the High Road.”

For more information, visit www.weedvault.com

About WEED® Holdings

Founded in 2022, Weed Holdings is a global IP firm that owns the trademarks to the word “Weed” in industry-classifications across the board. Driven by a vision of well-being that goes beyond the surface, Weed-branded products will be designed to support every facet of individual well-being, crafted with intention and care to help individuals thrive in every moment. Weed Holdings is implementing an aggressive commercialization strategy via licensing, Web3, and AI in 2025 and beyond. For more information visit the company’s website at WEEDVAULT.COM

About Khalifa Kush

Founded by global icon Wiz Khalifa, Khalifa Kush is a leading cannabis, apparel and accessories brand based in Los Angeles and Pittsburgh. Since its U.S. debut in 2015, Khalifa Kush has earned a reputation for excellence while achieving continued growth by delivering world-class quality and exclusive products. Powered by proprietary, top-tier genetics, the brand offers a full lineup of flower, pre-rolls, vapes, edibles, and concentrates. Khalifa Kush is currently available in select markets including Arizona, California, DC, Florida, Massachusetts, Maryland, Nevada, New Mexico, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, and Washington; as well as Germany, Israel, and Thailand; with plans to expand into additional markets in 2025 and beyond. To learn more about the brand, shop apparel and find Khalifa Kush near you, visit KHALIFAKUSH.COM and follow along on Instagram @khalifakush.

