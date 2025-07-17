Cirrus Aviation Services Unveils ‘Knight Flights’ for 2025–26 Vegas Golden Knights Away Games

All-inclusive experience offers Golden Knights fans private jet travel, custom VGK décor, round-trip ground transportation, lower bowl tickets, and more.

LAS VEGAS , NV, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cirrus Aviation Services, an official aviation partner of the Vegas Golden Knights and one of the nation’s premier private jet operators, announced the return of Knight Flights—an exclusive offering that redefines the away game experience for hockey fans.

Knight Flights is a first-of-its-kind, all-inclusive luxury travel package designed for passionate Vegas Golden Knights fans who want to follow the team on the road in true VIP style. Each curated trip includes round-trip private jet transportation aboard a Cirrus Challenger 850 (15-passenger capacity), premium lower bowl tickets to select NHL matchups, white-glove ground transportation courtesy of Kaptyn, and bespoke in-flight hospitality—all wrapped in exclusive Knight Flights branding starting at $1,995+ per seat.

"We are thrilled to celebrate another year of partnership with the Vegas Golden Knights and to welcome our new ground transportation partner, Kaptyn,” said Eric Grilly, President of Cirrus Aviation Services. “Together, we’re elevating the fan experience with Knight Flights—pairing the thrill of the game with the comfort and service our clients expect. It’s an exciting time for our team and for Vegas Golden Knights fans alike, and we look forward to providing dedicated fans with this exclusive game day journey.”

2025-2026 Knight Flights Schedule

10/9/2025— Vegas Golden Knights vs San Jose Sharks

11/20/2025—Vegas Golden Knights vs Utah Mammoths

11/22/2025— Vegas Golden Knights vs Anaheim Ducks

11/24/2025— Vegas Golden Knights vs Utah Mammoths

1/1/2026— Vegas Golden Knights vs San Jose Sharks

1/14/2026— Vegas Golden Knights vs Los Angeles Kings

2/1/2026—Vegas Golden Knights vs Anaheim Ducks

2/25/2026—Vegas Golden Knights vs Los Angeles Kings

“We are extremely proud of our partnership with Cirrus Aviation Services to bring back Knight Flights for the upcoming season,” said Matt Lenio, Vice President, Global Partnership Sales & Strategy. “When away from home ice, the Golden Knights have as much support on the road as any club in the NHL. This collaboration with Cirrus Aviation Services gives our fans the opportunity to cheer on their favorite team while traveling the most exclusive and luxurious way possible.”

Additional Knight Flight road game experiences may be announced as the season progresses.

For more information, please visit knight.flights

ABOUT THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS

The Vegas Golden Knights are a National Hockey League franchise owned and operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. Established by Owner and Chairman Bill Foley and his family, the Golden Knights were the most successful expansion franchise in North American professional sports history in 2017-18 and won the Stanley Cup in 2022-23. For the latest news and information on the Golden Knights visit vegasgoldenknights.com and follow the team on Facebook, X, Instagram and TikTok.

ABOUT CIRRUS AVIATION SERVICES

Founded in 2009, Cirrus Aviation Services has established itself as one of the premier private aviation companies in the United States. Based in Las Vegas, Nevada, the company delivers exceptional private aviation solutions through a comprehensive suite of services including aircraft management, on-demand charter and membership programs. With an unwavering dedication to safety, personalization, and long-term value, Cirrus Aviation continues to set the standard for excellence in private aviation. Learn more at cirrusav.com.

