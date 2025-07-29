Hidalgo CBP officers seize over $1M in cocaine

HIDALGO, Texas — U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers at Hidalgo Port of Entry seized more than $1 million in cocaine in a single enforcement action.

“This substantial cocaine seizure reflects the strong dedication of our officers to safeguarding the border, as well as their skillful use of experience and technology,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo Port of Entry.

Packages containing nearly 77 pounds of cocaine seized by CBP officers at Hidalgo International Bridge.

The seizure occurred on July 26 at the Hidalgo International Bridge when CBP officers referred a 2020 Renault Oroch for a secondary inspection. A canine inspection resulted in an alert and a nonintrusive imaging system scan revealed anomalies within the vehicle. Upon closer physical examination, CBP officers discovered 30 packages containing a total of 34.90 kilograms (76.94 lbs.) of alleged cocaine hidden within the vehicle.

The narcotics had an estimated street value of $1,027,316.

CBP seized the narcotics and vehicle. Homeland Security Investigations special agents initiated a criminal investigation.

Follow the Director of CBP’s Laredo Field Office on X at @DFOLaredo on Instagram at @dfolaredo and also U.S. Customs and Border Protection at @CBPSouthTexas for breaking news, current events, human interest stories and photos.