CBP arrests fugitive from Georgia wanted for armed robbery
BUFFALO, N.Y. – U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Port of Buffalo, Peace Bridge border crossing, arrested a United States citizen who had an active warrant out of Atlanta Police Department.
On July 28, CBP officers encountered Djamilou Sebabe, a 27-year-old-male United States citizen from Georgia, entering the United States in a passenger vehicle. During Sebabe’s examination, CBP officers discovered a National Crime Information Center (NCIC) match that indicated that he had an active warrant for his arrest. Subsequently, Sebabe was taken to the secondary inspection area by CBP officers, to verify the warrant. During the secondary inspection, CBP officers verified Sebabe’s identification and confirmed that he had an active arrest warrant from the Atlanta Police Department for felony Armed Robbery, Aggravated Assault and additional felony charges.
“Our CBP officers are dedicated to upholding our primary border security mission and work hard in identifying and intercepting wanted criminals,” said acting Buffalo Port Director Sharon Swiatek. “This apprehension underlines our strong commitment and working relationship with our local law enforcement partners to ensure fugitives are brought to justice.”
After processing and confirming the arrest warrant, Sebabe was turned over to the Buffalo Police Department, as a Fugitive from Justice. Djamilou Sebabe is currently in custody at the Erie County Holding Center while he awaits extradition to Georgia.
Criminal charges are merely allegations. Defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.
Follow us on twitter @CBPBuffalo and @DFOBuffalo
U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) is America's frontline: the nation's largest law enforcement organization and the world's first unified border management agency. The 65,000+ men and women of CBP protect America on the ground, in the air, and on the seas. We facilitate safe, lawful travel and trade and ensure our country's economic prosperity. We enhance the nation's security through innovation, intelligence, collaboration, and trust.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.