CBP arrests fugitive from Georgia wanted for armed robbery

BUFFALO, N.Y. – U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Port of Buffalo, Peace Bridge border crossing, arrested a United States citizen who had an active warrant out of Atlanta Police Department.

On July 28, CBP officers encountered Djamilou Sebabe, a 27-year-old-male United States citizen from Georgia, entering the United States in a passenger vehicle. During Sebabe’s examination, CBP officers discovered a National Crime Information Center (NCIC) match that indicated that he had an active warrant for his arrest. Subsequently, Sebabe was taken to the secondary inspection area by CBP officers, to verify the warrant. During the secondary inspection, CBP officers verified Sebabe’s identification and confirmed that he had an active arrest warrant from the Atlanta Police Department for felony Armed Robbery, Aggravated Assault and additional felony charges.

Peace Bridge border crossing between Buffalo, N.Y. and Fort Erie, Canada.

“Our CBP officers are dedicated to upholding our primary border security mission and work hard in identifying and intercepting wanted criminals,” said acting Buffalo Port Director Sharon Swiatek. “This apprehension underlines our strong commitment and working relationship with our local law enforcement partners to ensure fugitives are brought to justice.”

After processing and confirming the arrest warrant, Sebabe was turned over to the Buffalo Police Department, as a Fugitive from Justice. Djamilou Sebabe is currently in custody at the Erie County Holding Center while he awaits extradition to Georgia.

Criminal charges are merely allegations. Defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

