Roma CBP officers seize over $2.8M in cocaine

ROMA, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers at Roma Port of Entry seized more than $2.8 million in cocaine in a single enforcement action.

“This substantial seizure of cocaine stands as a testament to the dedication and effectiveness of our officers in disrupting illegal smuggling and securing the border,” said Port Director Andres Guerra, Roma Port of Entry.

Packages containing 212.30 pounds of cocaine seized by CBP officers at Roma Port of Entry.

The seizure occurred on July 28 at the Roma International Bridge when CBP officers referred a tractor trailer hauling a shipment of soft drinks for an enforcement inspection. A canine inspection resulted in an alert. Upon closer physical examination, CBP officers discovered 73 packages containing a total of 96.30 kilograms (212.30 lbs.) of alleged cocaine concealed within the shipment.

The narcotics have an estimated street value of $2,834,686.

CBP seized the narcotics, tractor, and trailer. Homeland Security Investigations special agents initiated a criminal investigation.

