Savant Labs Wins Gold Stevie® Award for Technical Innovation of the Year

Agentic AI analytics platform honored for transforming enterprise analytics with industry-first AI innovation

This recognition speaks to the innovation that truly sets Savant apart. We’re helping businesses think, move, and operate faster.” — Chitrang Shah, CEO and Co-Founder of Savant Labs

SAN MATEO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Savant Labs , the leader in AI-powered analytics automation , today announced that its Agentic AI analytics platform has been named a Gold Stevie® Award winner in the “Technical Innovation of the Year” category of the 2025 StevieAwards for Technology Excellence program. The win highlights Savant’s breakthrough approach to empowering enterprises to automate all analytics workflows, from simple to complex, and operationalize AI at scale with its cloud-based, no code platform.The StevieAwards for Technology Excellence, now in their second year, recognize the world’s most innovative technologies and teams across industries. More than 1,500 nominations from organizations across 36 nations and territories were submitted for this year’s awards, with winners selected by an international panel of more than 160 expert judges.“This recognition speaks to the innovation that truly sets Savant apart,” said Chitrang Shah, CEO and Co-Founder of Savant Labs. “We’re helping businesses think, move, and operate faster. Our platform automates the toughest parts of a business analyst’s job and makes advanced AI accessible to the people who need it most.”Savant’s Agentic AI analytics platform empowers business analysts across finance, tax, accounting, HR, and operations to automate end-to-end workflows without the need for coding, integrations, or IT support. Designed with ease of use in mind, the no-code platform connects seamlessly to over 500 data sources—including spreadsheets, CRMs, ERPs, databases, and data lake and warehouse systems—enabling faster, smarter analytics across enterprises.To learn more about Savant Labs and its agentic AI platform visit www.savantlabs.io About Savant LabsSavant Labs is an agentic AI analytics platform built to help business analysts access, prepare, and manage data faster and more securely. By replacing manual reporting tasks traditionally handled in spreadsheets and legacy tools, Savant enables enterprises to reduce operational costs, enhance productivity, and deliver faster insights. The platform is trusted by Fortune 500 enterprises and high-growth companies, including Zynex Medical, Abzena, Million Dollar Baby Company, and Arrive Logistics. To learn more, visit www.savantlabs.io About The Stevie AwardsStevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards, The International Business Awards, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations and territories. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performance in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.