World-Renowned Economist Jeffrey Sachs Joins Star-Studded Lineup at 9th Annual Ron Paul Conference

The Ron Paul Institute for Peace and Prosperity

HERNDON, VA, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Ron Paul Institute for Peace and Prosperity announces that Professor Jeffrey Sachs, one of the world's most influential economists and foreign policy analysts, will be a featured speaker at its 9th Annual Washington, DC Conference on Saturday, August 16th, 2025.Dr. Sachs, Director of the Center for Sustainable Development at Columbia University and former Special Advisor to UN Secretary-General António Guterres, brings decades of experience in international development, economics, and geopolitics to this year's "Blueprint for Peace" conference. His addition to the speaker lineup represents a major coup for the Institute's mission to promote non-interventionist foreign policy and constitutional governance."Professor Sachs has become one of the most courageous voices challenging the Washington foreign policy establishment," said Daniel McAdams, Executive Director of the Ron Paul Institute. "His willingness to speak truth to power about everything from NATO expansion to the origins of current global conflicts makes him an invaluable addition to our conference."Dr. Sachs joins an extraordinary lineup that includes Dr. Ron Paul, former Congressman and founder of the Ron Paul Institute; Col. Douglas Macgregor, decorated combat veteran and policy analyst; and Nassim Nicholas Taleb, best-selling author and risk expert.The Columbia professor has gained international attention for his unflinching analysis of U.S. foreign policy, including his critiques of NATO expansion, assessments of Middle East conflicts, and investigations into the origins of COVID-19. His recent appearances on major platforms have drawn millions of views as Americans seek alternative perspectives on global events."We are facing a perfect storm of reckless foreign policy, unsustainable debt, and attacks on civil liberties," said Dr. Paul. "Professor Sachs brings the kind of intellectual rigor and moral courage we need to chart a different course."Event Details:Date: Saturday, August 16, 2025Time: 9:30 AM – 3:30 PMLocation: Hilton Washington Dulles Airport, Herndon, VATickets: Available at eventbrite.com/e/blueprint-for-peace-tickets-1397170888739?aff=oddtdtcreatorSpecial hotel rate: $115/night with free parking and in-room internet. Call 1-800-HILTONS and request the "Ron Paul Institute" rate.Student Engagement Opportunities:The Ron Paul Scholars Seminar returns Friday, August 15th, offering students an intensive half-day session before the main conference. Major Seminar Sponsors receive VIP access to a private dinner with scholars and speakers on August 14th.The conference theme, "Blueprint for Peace," addresses the urgent need to reclaim American liberty while ending the cycle of endless war and expanding surveillance state. With conflicts escalating globally and domestic freedoms under threat, the gathering promises to offer concrete solutions and spark crucial national conversations.For media interviews with Dr. Ron Paul and Daniel McAdams, Please contact:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.