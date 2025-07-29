Councilmember Evan Glass Introduces Bicycle Safety Legislation

MARYLAND, July 29 - For Immediate Release: Tuesday, July 29, 2025

From the Office of Councilmember Evan Glass





Proposed legislation would prohibit standing, stopping or parking in bikeways





ROCKVILLE, Md., July 29, 2025—Montgomery County Councilmember Evan Glass has introduced legislation that will enhance safety for cyclists and keep designated bikeways clear and accessible for users. The proposed legislation prohibits the standing, stopping or parking of vehicles in bikeways. The bill is co-sponsored by Councilmembers Natali Fani-González, Andrew Friedson, and Dawn Luedtke.

“Dedicated bike lanes are critical safety infrastructure, but only if people can actually use these lanes safely,” said Councilmember Glass, Chair of the Transportation & Environment Committee. “This legislation builds upon the Safe Streets Act and our ongoing work to protect people at intersections and crosswalks, invest in safety infrastructure and realize our goals to make our streets safer for everyone.”

There have been 59 cyclist-involved crashes and one fatality in Montgomery County through June 2025. The legislation reinforces the county’s Vision Zero goal of eliminating traffic fatalities and aligns with existing practices in jurisdictions like the City of Rockville, Washington, D.C. and Howard County, which already prohibit parking in bike lanes.

“As a County, we have put significant resources into creating space for bicyclists on many roads, making those roads safer for all who bike, walk and access transit,” said Peter Gray, an organizer with Washington Area Bicyclist Association. “It makes perfect sense to prohibit cars and trucks from blocking the use of those bike lanes, even for short periods of time. Blocked bike lanes force cyclists to move into car traffic lanes, thus negating the very purpose of those lanes, which is to make it safer for all no-car users to travel on those roads.”

“The Action Committee for Transit strongly supports this bill,” said Shanika Whitehurst, President of Action Committee for Transit. “Parked cars in bikeways endanger the safety of people who are using them. One life lost is one too many, and this bill will provide a necessary layer of added safety.”

Bill 28-25, Motor Vehicles and Traffic - Parking in Bikeways - Prohibited is scheduled for a public hearing on September 30, 2025 at 1:30 p.m. at the County Council chambers. Residents can sign up to testify or submit written testimony online via the Council’s website on August 1st.

