DC Courts' Center for Education and Training Brings Visitors From Far and Wide

The DC Courts' Center for Education and Training (CET) continues to host visitors from far and wide to learn about Washington, D.C.'s judicial system. In the first six months of 2025, CET hosted more than 400 groups -- and hopes your own community's group will be next!

The CET Team designs varied guided tours for everyone from elementary schoolers getting their first exposure to the judicial branch to law students, legal staff and judicial officers from across the globe who are looking to take inspiration back home to their own local court systems.

"I like to share how forward-thinking this Court is in our community engagement and our problem-solving courts, as well as the many programs we have for our employees internally," Education Specialist Angela Naylor shared.

Watch a full video introduction featuring passionate educators at CET.

Find more information and set up your tour today!