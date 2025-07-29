DPS Unveils American Quarter Horse Statue in Amarillo (Northwest Texas Region)

AMARILLO – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) today held a special unveiling ceremony for a Hoof Prints of the American Quarter Horse statue at the DPS Amarillo District Office. The new statue symbolizes strength, honor, integrity and service and pays tribute to DPS personnel serving Texans in the Panhandle.

“Like the American Quarter Horse, the Texas Department of Public Safety has a rich history and a longstanding legacy in the Texas Panhandle,” said DPS Northwest Texas Region Chief Joe Longway. “I’m proud to be at the DPS Amarillo District Office this morning as we unveil this new DPS-themed Hoof Prints of the American Quarter Horse statue, which will showcase the shared values of DPS with the residents and spirit of the Texas Panhandle.”

The new fiberglass statue, named “Trooper,” was made possible through individual donors, many of whom are members of the Texas Rangers Association Foundation. Trooper is a life-sized black American Quarter Horse decorated in a gray, blue and red saddle pad and breast collar by local artist Gary Ward. Trooper’s saddle pad and breast collar features various DPS seals and patches, including those of the Texas Highway Patrol, Texas Rangers, Criminal Investigations Division, Driver License Division and the Crime Laboratory Division, among others. The collection of patches and seals donned by Trooper represent the diversity of services and functions performed by the Texas Department of Public Safety for the people of Amarillo and across the state. Trooper is also “branded” on his hip with the shape of a signature DPS-issued cowboy hat.

Established in 2002, Hoof Prints of the American Quarter Horse is a city-wide public art display project by Center City of Amarillo and the American Quarter Horse Association (AQHA), which is headquartered in Amarillo. The project features dozens of life-size fiberglass American Quarter Horses built by Center City of Amarillo and designed by local artists to be put on display at several locations around Amarillo.

Trooper now stands outside the DPS Amarillo District Office, serving as a permanent reminder of the department’s enduring commitment to public safety, the people of Amarillo and the entire state of Texas.

