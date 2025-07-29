FabLogix expands Spartanburg County operations

COLUMBIA, S.C. – FabLogix, a pipe fabrication company, today announced it is expanding its operations in Spartanburg County. The company’s $9.8 million investment will create 150 new jobs.

A subsidiary of Kelso Industries, FabLogix provides complex fabrication to clients and industrial plants nationwide. The company serves a variety of industries including life sciences, chemical, power and industrial manufacturing.

FabLogix’s new 150,000-square-foot facility, located at 201 Commerce Court in Duncan, delivers high throughput capacity, offering process pipe fabrication, modular fabrication, vessel fabrication and more.

Operations are already online. Individuals interested in joining the FabLogix team should visit the company’s careers page.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits related to the project. The council also awarded a $150,000 Set-Aside grant to Spartanburg County.

QUOTES

“We are proud to invest in Spartanburg County and be part of a community that shares our values of hard work, integrity and follow-through. At FabLogix, we believe in doing what we say we’re going to do — and that includes creating 150 high-paying jobs and long-term opportunities for the people of this region. This commitment reflects not just our growth, but our dedication to building a stronger, more prosperous South Carolina.” -FabLogix President Jason Jones

“We are thrilled FabLogix is reinvesting and creating 150 new jobs in Spartanburg County. This expansion is a testament to the company’s confidence in South Carolina and our remarkable workforce, and we look forward to a continued partnership with FabLogix.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“Today’s announcement by FabLogix is another great win for the Upstate and all of South Carolina. We congratulate the company on this $9.8 million expansion and celebrate Fablogix’s ongoing growth and investment in Spartanburg County.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“FabLogix considered a number of great communities for this investment. I’m grateful that they chose Spartanburg as home for their nationwide operations and look forward to them joining our growing corporate family.” -Spartanburg County Council Chairman Manning Lynch

FIVE FAST FACTS