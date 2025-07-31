OUR Arts Foundation Launches #ArtofKindness Campaign to Spark National Conversation Around Everyday Acts of Kindness

Stories of helping and healing take center stage in a new initiative urging public participation

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a cultural moment marked by rising isolation and disconnection, a new campaign from OUR Arts Foundation poses a simple yet powerful question: When was the last time you saw—or became—a force for kindness?With the launch of #ArtofKindness, the nonprofit invites individuals nationwide to share true stories of compassion: moments when they witnessed or extended a helping hand to someone in need. Whether a small act or a life-changing gesture, each story will serve as a testament to the quiet, transformative power of human connection.The campaign is more than an emotional appeal—it’s a catalyst for change and a living gallery of human compassion. By sharing acts of kindness, participants illuminate the art of caring: a gesture as transformative as creating or experiencing a piece of art. The act of helping becomes an expressive gesture that has the potential to change lives and perspectives, reflecting the social impact of human connection.Each submission fuels awareness—not only of individual stories but of our shared capacity for compassion. These acts of kindness, when brought to light, ripple outward, awakening empathy in others and challenging the silence that often surrounds hardship. Every story shared becomes a touchstone, illustrating how simple gestures can restore dignity, uplift spirits, and strengthen the fabric of our communities. As participants contribute, they are not just recounting moments; they are collectively creating a masterpiece of humanity at its best.Art is a gift—and so is the act of giving. Each donation to OUR Arts Foundation directly supports art workshops that empower survivors to reclaim their narratives. These workshops help survivors to reshape silence into expression and pain into purpose. By contributing to #ArtofKindness, donors help open quiet pathways to healing, where words may fall short, creativity speaks. Participants of these workshops may not be able to express what they feel in words, but through creativity, they can convey what’s in their hearts, reflecting the beauty of resilience. Give today and help us keep kindness and creativity flowing.“We believe every act of kindness is a creative act—and that’s the heartbeat of this campaign,” said Marcia Johnson, founder of OUR Arts Foundation. “Through #ArtofKindness, we’re weaving a national narrative that reflects the outreach, understanding, and resilience of everyday people.”Participants are encouraged to share their stories on social media or email, helping OUR Arts amplify voices that often go unheard, especially those impacted by trauma, displacement, or hardship.How to Share Your Story:Post on social media using #ArtofKindnessTag OUR Arts Foundation:Instagram: @ourartsfoundationFacebook: @ourartsfoundationTwitter: @ourartsfoundYouTube: @ourartsfoundationOr email: information@ourartsfoundation.orgSupport the Movement:Donations directly fund programs that empower survivors through creative workshops. Give at: ourartsfoundation.org/donate Subscribe and Be Part of the Change:Amplify these stories by subscribing to OUR Arts Foundation’s YouTube channel . Each subscriber helps grow a digital space for healing, art, and human dignity—one story at a time.________________________________________About OUR Arts Foundation:OUR Arts Foundation is a San Diego-based nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting healing and empowerment through the arts. By offering art workshops and curating virtual exhibitions that feature artwork created by both survivors and volunteers, OUR Arts provides a safe space for creative expression, understanding, and connection. Through community partnerships, the foundation fosters personal growth and collective healing—one story, one artwork, and one act of kindness at a time.

