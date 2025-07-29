California sues over Trump administration demands for SNAP recipients’ personal data

The Trump administration’s demand that states disclose personal information from tens of millions of low-income recipients of food stamps, including their home addresses and Social Security numbers, is both illegal and frightening, California and other states said in a lawsuit Monday.

