UC releases DOJ settlement proposal after state Supreme Court denies review

(Subscription required) The terms of the agreement with UCLA would require, among other conditions, it to discontinue race- and ethnicity-based scholarships and eliminate the requirement for diversity statements in faculty hiring and promotion processes across all academic departments.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.