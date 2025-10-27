State high court rejects bar's plan to cut sanctions, expunge discipline

(Subscription required) Justices instead approved only installment-payment clarifications, adopted (with modifications) cross-state license recognition for military personnel and spouses, and appointed Pasadena Assistant City Attorney Alison R. Worthington to the State Bar Court.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.