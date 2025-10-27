Submit Release
State high court rejects bar's plan to cut sanctions, expunge discipline

(Subscription required) Justices instead approved only installment-payment clarifications, adopted (with modifications) cross-state license recognition for military personnel and spouses, and appointed Pasadena Assistant City Attorney Alison R. Worthington to the State Bar Court.

