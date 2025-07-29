Canada’s First Offshore Wind Energy Areas Designated

CANADA, July 29 - Canada’s first four offshore wind energy areas have been designated on Nova Scotia’s offshore.

The Province of Nova Scotia and the Government of Canada jointly designated the areas – French Bank, Middle Bank and Sable Island Bank off mainland Nova Scotia and Sydney Bight off Cape Breton – today, July 29. It is a key step to develop the offshore wind industry that will provide long-term energy security and generational economic benefits for Nova Scotians.

“With some of the top wind speeds in the world, Nova Scotia has the potential to become a clean energy superpower,” said Premier Tim Houston. “With the right infrastructure, we’ll have the opportunity to send our wind west to power other parts of Canada. By becoming an energy exporter, we can secure long-term prosperity for Nova Scotians.”

The designation comes after the public was asked for feedback on five proposed areas in the spring. The input contributed to the decisions to designate four areas and make the French Bank and Sydney Bight areas slightly smaller.

The next step in developing offshore wind energy is identifying the parcels within the designated areas that will be included in the first call for bids later this year. The aim is to license five gigawatts of offshore wind by 2030. This will set the stage for future offshore wind development and position Nova Scotia to become an exporter of clean energy.

After the first round of licences are awarded, four other areas identified in the January 2025 regional assessment of offshore wind development will be revisited. They include Western/Emerald Bank, which was the other area shortlisted in the spring.

Quotes:

“The identification of wind energy areas off the coast of Nova Scotia is a significant step forward towards unlocking our renewable energy potential. We are moving quickly to deliver on our commitment to advance offshore wind, create clean jobs and support our long-term energy security.”

— Tim Hodgson, federal Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

“We’re moving forward to seize the full potential of our offshore energy resources for the benefit of Nova Scotians. As this industry continues to build, it’s creating good-paying jobs, bringing investment into our communities and making Nova Scotia more resilient. Designating these areas tells industry that it’s time to go, it’s time to get ready for the first call for bids, and it’s time to invest in Nova Scotia.”

— Trevor Boudreau, Minister of Energy

“The Canada-Nova Scotia Offshore Energy Regulator is actively preparing its offshore renewable energy recommendations related to the making of an offshore wind call for bids and the terms and conditions of a submerged land licence. Governments designating the offshore wind energy areas is an important step in the offshore wind land tenure process.”

— Christine Bonnell-Eisnor, CEO, Canada-Nova Scotia Offshore Energy Regulator

Quick Facts:

the federal and provincial governments jointly manage the Canada-Nova Scotia offshore area through the Canada-Nova Scotia accord acts

the regional assessment identified eight areas with strong potential for offshore wind; after further review, the governments shortlisted five to proceed as proposed offshore wind energy areas

private companies wanting to build offshore wind projects will participate in a competitive licensing process managed by the Canada-Nova Scotia Offshore Energy Regulator

the Province has released the final module of the offshore wind road map, which outlines consultation and engagement and reflects feedback from interested parties on offshore wind development

Additional Resources:

More information about offshore wind is available at: https://novascotia.ca/offshore-wind/

Designated offshore wind energy areas: https://novascotia.ca/offshore-wind/docs/designated-offshore-wind-energy-areas.pdf

Offshore wind road map: https://novascotia.ca/offshore-wind/docs/offshore-wind-roadmap-module-3.pdf

Regional assessment of offshore wind: https://iaac-aeic.gc.ca/050/evaluations/proj/83514

Canada Nova Scotia Offshore Energy Regulator: https://cnsoer.ca/

Our Climate, Our Future: Nova Scotia’s Climate Change Plan For Clean Growth: https://climatechange.novascotia.ca/sites/default/files/uploads/ns-climate-change-plan.pdf