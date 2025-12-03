Premier to Meet With Massachusetts Governor, Attend Boston Tree Lighting

CANADA, December 3 - Premier Tim Houston will meet with Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey today, December 3, to discuss trade and energy opportunities.

They will be joined by Massachusetts Secretary of Energy and Environment Rebecca Tepper. While in Boston, the Premier will also attend the city’s annual tree lighting on Boston Common.

Nova Scotia sends a tree to Boston each holiday season as a thank you to the city for sending medical personnel and supplies to the province following the Halifax Explosion in 1917.

“For more than 50 years, Nova Scotians and Bostonians have come together for this special holiday tradition to acknowledge the support Boston provided to Nova Scotia after the Halifax Explosion,” said Premier Houston. “Nova Scotia’s annual gift to Boston is a reminder of the close ties that exist between our two regions. It is symbolic of the important trade relationship between us and a reminder of all we can achieve when we work together on our shared goals and interests.”

The tree-lighting ceremony takes place Thursday, December 4, at 7 p.m. (AST). It is broadcast to more than 200,000 viewers, and about 20,000 people attend the event.

This year, Nova Scotia’s tree to Boston is a majestic white spruce from Lunenburg County, which stands 13.7 metres (45 feet).