Charities Receive Donated Christmas Trees

CANADA, December 10 - L-R: Geneva Clyke and Ricky Avery, program participants; Selena Symes, Program Supervisor; and Heather Hadley, Manager, accept the gift of a Nova Scotia Christmas tree from Agriculture Minister Greg Morrow, for the Guysborough Options for Adaptive Living Society (GOALS). (Province of Nova Scotia)

