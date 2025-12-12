Premier Promotes Nova Scotia at Conference of Paris

CANADA, December 12 - Premier Tim Houston will speak at the International Economic Forum of the Americas’ 9th annual Conference of Paris in France next week.

The conference brings together international leaders from government, business and academia to share their knowledge and understanding of global economic, social and environmental issues to collaborate and collectively overcome these challenges. It also aims to nurture international trade between Europe and the Americas.

“I am committed to working hard for Nova Scotians, and I consider it a privilege to make sure Nova Scotia is top-of-mind for European companies that are ready for partnership,” said Premier Houston. “Nova Scotia is strategically located, globally connected and has a lot to offer Europe, particularly when it comes to clean energy, critical minerals and defence and security solutions.”

The Premier will speak at the conference on Wednesday, December 17, about Nova Scotia’s latest developments in clean energy and regional co-operation. While in Paris, Premier Houston will also meet energy leaders with interests in projects in both renewable and traditional sectors.

The Province is focused on making Nova Scotia more self-reliant by investing in the seafood sector, wind resources and critical minerals. Nova Scotia is a leader in the defence and security sector and ready to partner and adapt to meet defence needs in Canada and Europe.

Quick Facts:

in 2024, Nova Scotia exports to France totalled $79.7 million; leading products included mollusks, lobsters, tires, aircraft parts and blueberries

some of the top areas for potential growth include aerospace and defence, ocean technologies, seafood, clean energy, information communications technology, agri-food and beverages

the delegation travels to Paris on Sunday, December 14, and will return on Thursday, December 18

mission delegates are: Premier Houston; Colton LeBlanc, Minister of Growth and Development and Minister of Acadian Affairs and Francophonie; Nicole Nicole LaFosse Parker, Chief of Staff and General Counsel, Premier’s Office; Executive Deputy Minister Tracey Taweel; and Mike McMurray, Senior Executive Director, International Relations and Military Relations, Department of Intergovernmental Affairs; Jennifer L'Esperance, Senior Executive Director, Growth and Development; Chandra Pottle, Vice-President, Investment Attraction, Invest Nova Scotia; Suzanne Fraser, Director, Investment Attraction, Bioeconomy/Clean Technology, Invest Nova Scotia; and Stephen Hilchey, Director, Investment Attraction, Digital Economy/AI, Invest Nova Scotia

NOTE: The list of mission delegates was updated December 12, 2025.