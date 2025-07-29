Overnight Lane and Ramp Closures Scheduled on Interstate 90 at Hartford (Exit 387)

For Immediate Release:

Tuesday, July 29, 2025

Contact:

Matthew Glines, Project Engineer, 605-220-6798



HARTFORD, S.D. – Beginning at 8 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 4, 2025, through 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 5, 2025, the eastbound lanes of Interstate 90 at Hartford (exit 387) will be temporarily closed to allow crews to set bridge girders. During the closure, eastbound I-90 traffic will be diverted to the exit 387 on-and off-ramps then back onto I-90.

The westbound on-ramp at exit 387 will also be closed from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Drivers needing westbound access should use exit 390 as an alternate route.

The same traffic diversion and westbound on-ramp closure will occur again from 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 5, 2025, through 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 6, 2025.

Western Avenue (County Highway 151) will remain open during both overnight operations. Traffic will be guided by flaggers through the work zone. Drivers should expect minor delays and should use caution when traveling through the area.

The prime contractor for this $12.6 million project is D & G Concrete Construction Inc. of Sioux Falls, S.D. The overall project completion date is June 2026.

Construction Project Page:

Find the latest information on the project website at https://dot.sd.gov/projects-studies/construction-projects/interstate-90-exit-387-hartford.

Sign Up for Text Notifications:

For updates on major traffic changes, subscribe to a free text-in service. To subscribe, simply text the keyword I90Exit387 to 605-566-4041. Subscribers can unsubscribe at any time.

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to provide a safe and efficient public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

-30-