VETCOMM US Supports American Legion Baseball Tournament; CEO Kate Monroe Throws Out First Pitch

It’s important we ensure organizations like the American Legion survive for our generation and the next.” — VETCOMM US CEO Kate Monroe

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a proud show of support for veterans and youth, VETCOMM US has donated $2,000 to sponsor the California American Legion Baseball Tournament, reinforcing its commitment to community, tradition and the mission of veteran advocacy. The event was held under the leadership of California American Legion Department Commander David Brambilla, who personally invited VETCOMM US CEO and U.S. Marine Corps veteran Kate Monroe to throw out the ceremonial first pitch.Monroe, a national figure in veteran advocacy and the driving force behind VETCOMM US—a leading company that helps veterans receive the benefits they earned—stepped onto the mound to launch the tournament with purpose and patriotism.“We hope to help the Legion help more veterans—and our mission aligns perfectly with theirs. VETCOMM US is proud to be a BE THE ONE company dedicated to stopping veteran suicide," Monroe said.The BE THE ONE initiative, championed by the American Legion and supported by VETCOMM US, encourages Americans to take action—be the one to ask, listen, reach out and support veterans in crisis.American Legion baseball, a long-standing tradition in American communities, is more than just a game—it’s about discipline, leadership and service. Through its donation and presence at the tournament, VETCOMM US continues to bridge the gap between generations of veterans, their families and the communities that support them.For media inquiries or more information about VETCOMM US’s ongoing support for veterans and community programs, please contact press@vetcomm.us.About VETCOMM US:VETCOMM US is a veteran-first organization specializing in comprehensive Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) disability claim support services, offering step-by-step guidance, educational courses and hands-on assistance to help veterans secure the benefits they are owed. VETCOMM US's claim advocates help veterans draft, file and respond to VA claims, maximizing the chances of a favorable outcome. With a dedicated in-house call center and a team trained to address veterans' unique need, VETCOMM ensures continuous, personalized support throughout the entire VA claims process and beyond, empowering veterans to confidently access the compensation and services they are owed from their service.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.