New Tool by GSI Environmental Helps Navigate State-Specific PFOS Fish Advisories with Precision

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GSI Environmental Inc., a leader in environmental science and consulting, has unveiled its state-of-the-art Fish Consumption Advisory Calculator designed to assist regulators, consumers, and risk assessors in navigating the complexities of PFOS advisories across different states. This innovative tool offers detailed insights into fish consumption safety by integrating current data on contaminants like perfluorooctane sulfonate (PFOS)."GSI’s Fish Consumption Advisory Calculator represents a significant advancement in how we understand and apply fish consumption advisories," said Philip Goodrum, PhD, DABT, Principal Toxicologist at GSI Environmental. "By combining scientific precision with practical application, we've created an instrument that empowers stakeholders to make informed decisions based on nuanced state-specific data."Fish Consumption Advisories (FCAs) are the primary public health tools used by states to guide safe fish consumption practices regarding acceptable meal frequencies and species from specific water bodies. Addressing the need for clarity amid varying advisory standards nationwide, GSI conducted a thorough survey across all states, revealing 17 states with existing PFOS advisories as of the summer of 2024.“This calculator brings together scientific depth, regulatory insight, and technical usability in a way no one else has,” said Travis McGuire, President of GSI Environmental. “It’s built by scientists who understand the nuances of state advisory frameworks, and it gives users access to that insight in a practical, usable way.”This tool addresses pressing questions regarding safe consumption levels based on measured concentrations in fish fillets and offers insights into how state-specific advisory levels compare against each other. The user-friendly interface ensures that technical documentation does not become a barrier; it includes detailed equations, inputs, and essential state-specific information including current points of contact housed within an easily navigable library. Such resources assist risk assessors eager to explore sensitivities tied to alternative exposure factors or evolving toxicity values.Stakeholders can query details such as safe monthly meal counts per contaminant concentration or gain insight into different advisory standards for sensitive groups like women of child-bearing age or children—all using personalized variables including body weight and meal size adjustments. The tool facilitates the evaluation of “what if?” scenarios, such as the impact of changes in regulatory toxicity values for PFOS and other PFAS.GSI will continue to update this powerful analytical resource to keep pace with rapidly changing science and regulatory advancements—ensuring users receive current data reflective of real-time developments.For more information or access to the Fish Consumption Advisory Calculator visit gsienv.com/fish-advisory-calculator About GSI Environmental:GSI Environmental Inc. (GSI) is an engineering and environmental science consulting firm committed to investigating, analyzing, and solving complex environmental problems around the globe. Our work ranges from practical solutions for environmentally sound industrial operations and property development to toxicological analysis and management of chemical hazards, sustainable development of water and other natural resources, and protection of our rivers, bays, and estuaries. Our staff combines practical know-how with leading-edge research to deliver timely, innovative, and focused solutions to your environmental challenges.

