Kennett Square Celebrates Juneteenth with Culture, History, and Joy on June 19

KENNETT SQUARE, PA, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Step into a vibrant world of culture, history, and community as Kennett Square honors Juneteenth on Thursday, June 19, 2025, from 5:00 to 9:00 PM on State Street during Third Thursday. This free, family-friendly Juneteenth Jubilee commemorates the emancipation of enslaved African Americans and celebrates their resilience, achievements, and contributions to our shared history.Hosted by a powerful network of community organizations, the evening promises an unforgettable celebration with something for everyone. Activities include:• Live performances by African drummers• DJ Wayne spinning uplifting music throughout the night• Dr. Daisy Century as Harriet Tubman, sharing history through powerful storytelling• 40+ Double Dutch jumpers showcasing energy and rhythm• A stilt walker bringing wonder to the street• Face painting, balloon artistry, lantern making, and board games for children• Delicious food trucks with a variety of soulful BBQ dishes and sandwiches• Vendors and community resources featuring Juneteenth beer by African-American brewery and southern desserts, and showcasing African fashions, books, jewelry, macrame and hand=knitted creations, candles, educational and volunteer opportunities, services, pet care, animals looking for forever homes, and much more.This event not only entertains but also educates, with inspiring speakers and interactive experiences that highlight the importance of freedom, justice, and unity. Free tickets are available now at www.juneteenthkennettsquare.com . Bring your family and friends for an evening of connection, culture, and celebration. Free parking in the municipal garage off State Street.Juneteenth Kennett Square is made possible by a collaboration of community organizations and the support of Hadley Fund and the Chester County Commuity Foundation . The community organization are: Kennett Collaborative, Kennett Heritage Center, Kennett Underground Railroad Center, Kennett Flash, Kennett Area Community Services, Kennett Library, New Garden UAME Church, Martin Luther King CommUNITY of Greater Kennett Area, and Kennett Area Park Authority.Let’s come together to celebrate freedom, culture, and community! Visit www.juneteenthkennettsquare.com for more information and free tickets.

