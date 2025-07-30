LendKey and Member Student Lending Award $22,000 in Scholarships to Support College Students

LendKey and Member Student Lending have awarded $22,000 in scholarships to support college students, continuing an annual initiative to help college students.

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Member Student Lending , a leading network of credit unions offering private student loan and student loan refinance lending solutions, and LendKey , the pioneer of digital network lending, today announced the winners of their 2025 college scholarship program.Ten merit-based, $2,000 scholarships were available to members of participating Member Student Lending CUSO credit unions. These one-time awards recognize high-achieving undergraduate students at accredited four-year colleges or universities. Due to 11 students being tied with a perfect score, an additional $2,000 scholarship was awarded, bringing the total from $20,000 to $22,000 and 11 awards."Seeing four of the scholarship recipients come from TopLine Financial Credit Union is incredibly rewarding,” said Mick Olson, President and CEO of Topline Financial. “We take pride in supporting our members' educational journeys, and partnerships like the one with LendKey make this possible. Congratulations to all the deserving winners."The list of 11 winners includes members from seven credit unions, including the total won from each:Agriculture Federal Credit Union: 2Campbell Federal Credit Union: 1Canyon View Federal Credit Union: 1Greater Alliance Federal Credit Union: 1Interior Federal Credit Union: 1TopLine Financial Credit Union: 4United Poles Federal Credit Union: 1Applications for the scholarships were open from May 1 through May 31, 2025 and a record number of applications were received this year. A third party, Kaleidoscope, managed the selection process using a standardized rubric to measure candidates’ community involvement, academic achievements, and other qualifications.LendKey CEO Vince Passione added, "At LendKey, we believe financial challenges should never stand in the way of ambition, and we’re proud to support students in pursuing their goals and building a brighter future.”

