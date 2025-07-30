LendKey and Member Student Lending Award $22,000 in Scholarships to Support College Students
LendKey and Member Student Lending have awarded $22,000 in scholarships to support college students, continuing an annual initiative to help college students.
Ten merit-based, $2,000 scholarships were available to members of participating Member Student Lending CUSO credit unions. These one-time awards recognize high-achieving undergraduate students at accredited four-year colleges or universities. Due to 11 students being tied with a perfect score, an additional $2,000 scholarship was awarded, bringing the total from $20,000 to $22,000 and 11 awards.
"Seeing four of the scholarship recipients come from TopLine Financial Credit Union is incredibly rewarding,” said Mick Olson, President and CEO of Topline Financial. “We take pride in supporting our members' educational journeys, and partnerships like the one with LendKey make this possible. Congratulations to all the deserving winners."
The list of 11 winners includes members from seven credit unions, including the total won from each:
Agriculture Federal Credit Union: 2
Campbell Federal Credit Union: 1
Canyon View Federal Credit Union: 1
Greater Alliance Federal Credit Union: 1
Interior Federal Credit Union: 1
TopLine Financial Credit Union: 4
United Poles Federal Credit Union: 1
Applications for the scholarships were open from May 1 through May 31, 2025 and a record number of applications were received this year. A third party, Kaleidoscope, managed the selection process using a standardized rubric to measure candidates’ community involvement, academic achievements, and other qualifications.
LendKey CEO Vince Passione added, "At LendKey, we believe financial challenges should never stand in the way of ambition, and we’re proud to support students in pursuing their goals and building a brighter future.”
Michelle Asher
LendKey
+1 646-854-9272
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.