LendKey and Navy Federal Credit Union Celebrate 10 Years of Helping Thousands Through Affordable Education Financing

LendKey and Navy Federal Credit Union mark 10 years of partnership, helping thousands afford college with innovative, member-first student loan solutions.

This decade-long partnership reflects our continued dedication to supporting students and their families at every step of their education journey.” — Aaron Aggerwal, Chief Lending Officer at Navy Federal Credit Union

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LendKey , the pioneer in digital network lending, and Navy Federal Credit Union , the world’s largest credit union, are proud to mark 10 years of partnership dedicated to helping students and families access smarter, more affordable education financing. Since 2015, the collaboration has delivered private student loan and refinancing solutions to thousands of Navy Federal members, bringing down costs and breaking down barriers to higher education.Built on a shared commitment to member-first service, the partnership has successfully combined Navy Federal’s mission of serving their members with LendKey’s leading-edge lending technology. By delivering a seamless digital experience and personalized financing options, the two organizations have enabled more students to achieve their academic dreams, without compromising financial wellness.“This decade-long collaboration with Navy Federal Credit Union has been a powerful example of how technology and mission-driven service can come together to improve lives,” said Vince Passione, founder and CEO of LendKey. “We’re proud to have helped thousands of students access the education they deserve.”“Our members are at the heart of everything we do,” said Aaron Aggerwal, Chief Lending Officer at Navy Federal Credit Union. “Through our collaboration with LendKey, we’ve been able to maintain a flexible and responsive approach to education lending. This decade-long partnership reflects our continued dedication to supporting students and their families at every step of their education journey.”Navy Federal Credit Union has long been committed to supporting its members and meeting their evolving financial needs. The partnership with LendKey was established on that same foundation, recognizing the growing demand for accessible higher education financing. Over the years, Navy Federal has continued to refine and expand its student loan offerings to better serve members throughout their financial journeys. In addition to product development, the credit union has also invested in a wide range of online resources designed to help members navigate the college planning and financing process with greater confidence and clarity.As the cost of education continues to rise, with changes happening at the Federal level, LendKey and Navy Federal remain committed to innovation in lending and support services, empowering future generations of military members, veterans, and their families with access to affordable, transparent financing solutions.For more information about student lending options, visit www.navyfederal.org or www.lendkey.com

