LendKey Named a 2025 Top Workplace by Enquirer Media, Celebrating Employee-Driven Excellence

LendKey’s Top Workplace award is a testament to a people-first culture, innovative spirit, and commitment to employee success, making it a great place to work.

At LendKey, our people drive our success. This award reflects their passion and dedication, and our commitment to empowering every team member to grow and make a difference.”
— Vince Passione, LendKey CEO
CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LendKey, the pioneer of digital network lending, is proud to announce it has been recognized as a winner of the 2025 Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky Top Workplaces Award by Enquirer Media. This prestigious honor is based entirely on direct feedback from LendKey employees, highlighting the company’s unwavering commitment to fostering a supportive, empowering, and growth-oriented workplace culture.

The award, administered by Energage LLC, relies on a confidential survey that measures key aspects of employee experience-including feeling respected, supported, enabled to grow, and empowered to make an impact. LendKey’s recognition reflects its dedication to creating an environment where every team member’s voice is valued and heard.

“Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees,” said Eric Rubino, CEO of Energage. “Leaders must ensure employees have a voice. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends.”

LendKey CEO Vince Passione adds, “At LendKey, our people are our greatest asset, and this recognition is a direct reflection of the passion, talent, and dedication our team brings every day. We are committed to building a workplace where everyone feels empowered to grow, innovate, and make a difference-for our customers, our communities, and each other.”

