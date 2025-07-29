Discover nature in August with MDC Cape Nature Center’s free programs

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – Discover nature in August with Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center’s free programs.

Nature Center at Night: Feeding Frenzy | 6:30 – 7 p.m. on Aug. 1 at Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center | Registration not required.

Discover the importance of Missouri reptiles and amphibians and see what it takes to keep our education animals happy and healthy. Bring your family and watch as we introduce and feed several different reptiles and amphibians.

As this program is part of MDC’s monthly “Nature Center at Night” series, the nature center will be open until 7:30 p.m.

Southeast Fishing Fin-atics is an opportunity to meet other anglers, explore different areas of fishing, and expand your skills. This program is for anglers who have some fishing experience but are not sure how to go after that prize bass, spot bluegill habitat from the shore, or are just looking for some fishin' friends.

This meeting will be held at Perry County Community Lake and will cover topics including bass biology, habitat, and regulations. Participants will be fishing from kayaks with limited availability; each participant must be registered.

Transportation from the nature center to Perry County Community Lake can be arranged.

Meetings for Fishing Fin-atics will be held once a month to help build on skills, learn, and have fun.

The Missouri Hunter Education Skills Session is the second half of the hunter education certification process after completing one of the knowledge based options. Students must be 11 years of age and older to attend this session.

This skills session will satisfy Part Two of Missouri Hunter Education requirements. To obtain hunter education certification, participants must complete Part One (online, self-study, or classroom session) and bring along your skills session qualifier certificate or student manual with the review questions completed.

Students ages 15 and younger must also bring a copy of their birth certificate or other proof of age. The final exam will be administered at the end of the skills session.

Please arrive a minimum of 15 minutes before the beginning of the class to complete registration; late arrivals will not be admitted. In the event of cancellation, you will be contacted by email and/or phone.

Note: Students who are 16 and older and have completed the all-online Hunter Education course are certified and do not need to attend an in-person skills session.

Deer Hunting: Lasershot - Virtual Shooting Experience | 2 – 4 p.m. on Aug. 9 at the Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center | Registration not required.

Do you enjoy hunting or shooting sports? Have you never shot a firearm, but would like to try? Are you a video game fanatic? If the answer is yes to any of those questions, come to the nature center and try your hand at MDC’s virtual hunting and shooting experience: Lasershot.

This virtual gaming unit allows users to practice their skills by shooting a dummy firearm at a gaming screen. New and experienced hunters and shooters can test their skills, try something new, or try to beat the high score.

Take aim and build confidence at MDC’s Teen Rifle Shoot. Participants will learn firearm safety, improve marksmanship skills, and enjoy a safe, supervised morning on the range.

This program is open to those who have had no previous experience shooting a rifle but who are interested in learning more about shooting sports or hunting.

Participants are asked to bring water, a hat, and sunscreen. Transportation will be provided to and from the nature center.

All safety equipment and firearms will be provided. Teens will be closely supervised by MDC staff and receive one-on-one instruction.

Get hooked on nature and join MDC for a craft night! In this intermediate level class, participants will learn how to make decorative crochet vines. This pattern can be used to make long draping vines, or decorative wall hangings that will bring a little bit of the outdoors right into your home.

Yarn, pattern, instructions, stitch markers, and hooks will be provided. Registered participants are asked to please understand the basics of crochet.

Catfish are a wonderful challenge for any angler and an excellent food source! Join MDC at the Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center for a program detailing multiple methods to clean and fillet your next catfish with live demonstrations.

Leave your phone at home and take this chance to relax and reconnect with nature. Time in nature is healing, an opportunity to slow down and focus.

Class may take place outdoors if weather permits. Otherwise, practice will take place indoors with suggestions to further your nature time after class.

This program is beginner-friendly, and mats are provided; however, participants are welcome to bring a mat, other props, and are asked to please wear comfortable clothing – and don’t forget a water bottle!

Participants younger than 18 need to be accompanied by a participating adult. Please register both people. Only those registered may attend the program.

Program Registration

Advance registration is required for most programs. All family members that plan to attend in-person and virtual events must be registered. First, create a profile. Once a profile is created and event registration is complete, additional details about programs will be sent via email.

For virtual programs, participants will receive a program link via email including pertinent details at least 30 minutes prior to the start of the program. Please ensure your MDC account includes an accurate email address.

See all details for MDC’s free August programs online at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4xf. And don’t forget to also register your children and homeschool students for this month’s Little Acorns and Babes in the Woods story times.

And keep an eye on September events at the nature center! More details for the annual Mississippi River float will be made available soon.

Check out the featured artwork this month in the Cape Girardeau Nature Center lobby: Brenda Seyer.

“Nature is my favorite subject to paint,” said Seyer. “The watercolors of the ducks you’ll see are from Capaha Park, and the oil paintings are from places in Cape done in Plein Air.”

Stay Connected

Questions? Email MDC Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center Manager Laci Prucinsky at Laci.Prucinsky@mdc.mo.gov, or contact the Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center at (573) 290-5218.

Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center sends program registration reminders and updates to those who sign up by texting “MDC Nature” to 468311. An online subscription is also available to “sign up for updates” at www.mdc.mo.gov. A variety of updates are available at this option, but Cape Girardeau specific updates are available under facility updates and news for southeast region.

The nature center features two miles of winding nature trails, wildlife-viewing areas, hands-on exhibits, MDC’s Nature Shop, an exhibit gallery featuring Paul Corbin’s collection of Native American artifacts, a children's play area, and several freshwater aquariums.

Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center is located at 2289 County Park Dr. in Cape Girardeau, and is open Tuesday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. White Oak Trace Trails are open daily, from sunrise to 10 p.m.

TOP PHOTO: Discover nature in August with MDC Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center’s free programs – including Lasershot on Aug. 9.