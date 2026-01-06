Learn about bow winterization with virtual MDC program Jan. 11

ASH GROVE, Mo. – Hunting seasons are wrapping up, and the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will host an online workshop focused on bow winterization so it’s ready for next season.

Staff with Andy Dalton Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center will offer Bow Winterization from 4-5:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 11.

Register for the virtual program at mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/208791

Staff will cover archery safety, operation, shooting fundamentals, maintenance, and safe storage. The program is open to all ages.

To find out more about the Bow Winterization program or other events at Andy Dalton Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center, call 417-742-4361.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding virtual and in-person programs throughout the year. A listing of these programs may be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.

MDC is committed to accessibility at all its nature centers, regional facilities, and conservation areas. To request an ADA accommodation for participation in MDC programs, visit mdc.mo.gov/accessibility.