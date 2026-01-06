MDC prescribed burn workshops in Stone and Taney counties in January

Body

CRANE, Mo. – When used in controlled, supervised conditions, fire can be a beneficial land management tool. However, it’s important that prescribed fire involves planning and on-site management.

Learn more about how fire can be used as a land management tool at Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) prescribed fire demonstration programs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on two dates in January. To take part in this workshop, participants must first complete the online portion of this class.

The address for the Jan. 17 demonstration burn is 104 Industrial Drive in Crane. Register for the Jan. 17 event here: https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/214343

The location for the Jan. 24 demonstration burn is at the MDC Branson Office, 226 Claremont Drive in Branson. Register for the Jan. 24 demonstration here: https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/214342

At both events, people will get hands-on experience on how to execute a prescribed burn. Participants need only to sign up for one class.

Attendees will get a link to the online portion of the workshop when they register. The online portion will take from 2-4 hours to complete. Upon completing the online portion, participants will receive a certificate, which they must bring to the demonstration burn in Stone or Taney County. The online course requires a $25 fee, which is paid to a third-party host.

MDC Private Land Conservationist Brad Graevs will discuss equipment needed for a burn, burn line installation, safe weather parameters, ignition operations, and other aspects needed to conduct a safe and successful prescribed burn.

Appropriate dress for the burn includes leather boots, leather gloves, cotton pants, cotton long-sleeve shirt, and safety glasses.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding virtual and in-person programs throughout the year. A listing of these programs may be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.

MDC is committed to accessibility at all of its nature centers, regional facilities, and conservation areas. To request an ADA accommodation for participation in MDC programs, visit mdc.mo.gov/accessibility.