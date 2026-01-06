Kick off 2026 with MDC while exploring Missouri’s natural world at several free events at the Cape Girardeau Nature Center

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – Start the new year off right by taking time to enjoy Missouri’s natural world with the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC). MDC staff at the Cape Girardeau Nature Center offer programs year-round, even during the winter months. In January, they will host many events, including:

Virtual: A Year of Fishing on Jan. 9 from 12-1 p.m.: This virtual program will discuss Missouri’s fishing regulations, a timeline of when to target certain species, and any annual changes that anglers should be aware of prior to heading to the water in 2026. A link to this event will be sent to the participants’ email at least 30 minutes prior to the start of the program. All ages are invited, and registration can be done at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/o3k.

Virtual: Fishing Equipment and Maintenance 101 on Jan. 16 from 12-1 p.m.: Take advantage of the colder days and stay inside to work on fishing equipment maintenance. This virtual program will teach participants skills such as respooling reels, cleaning, lubricating, and proper equipment storage. A link to this event will be sent to the participants' email at least 30 minutes prior to the start of the program. All ages are invited, and registration can be done at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/o34.

Snow Goose Spotting at Cape Girardeau Nature Center on Jan. 17 from 6-11 a.m.: Participants will join MDC staff on a driving tour throughout southeast Missouri to view the vast numbers of migrating snow geese in the area. They will learn how to count large numbers of waterfowl, and they will have the opportunity to view the birds with equipment provided by MDC. This event is for participants ages 16 and older. Register at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/o3J.

Winter Wonders Hike for Young Adults at Trail of Tears State Park on Jan. 17 from 12-4 p.m.: Enjoy beautiful scenery and log some exercise while hiking at Trail of Tears State Park. Participants will hike the ~3.5-mile east loop of the Peewah Trail. The trail is not ADA accessible, and it traverses inclines steeper than 10 percent. Participants may meet at the Peewah Trailhead or carpool from the Cape Girardeau Nature Center. This event is for those ages 18 and older. Register at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/o3U.

Winter Tree ID at the Cape Girardeau Nature Center on Jan. 31 from 1-3 p.m.: Learn about features other than the leaf of a tree that can be used to identify a species during an interactive hike on Ridgetop Trail behind the nature center. Participants should dress for the weather. This event is designed for those ages 8 and older. Register at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/o3i.

Find a complete list of upcoming events at the Cape Girardeau Nature Center at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/o35.

MDC is committed to accessibility at all its nature centers, regional facilities, and conservation areas. To request an ADA accommodation for participation in MDC programs, visit https://mdc.mo.gov/accessibility.