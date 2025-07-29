Bryant Group Releases White Paper on Leadership in Higher Education: 'The Power of People, Purpose and Presence'

Bryant Group logo

IRVING, TX, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an era marked by disruption, uncertainty and rapid transformation across higher education, Bryant Group is proud to announce the release of a new white paper authored by Emili Bennett, Vice President of Leadership Development. Titled “The Power of People, Purpose and Presence in Advancement Leadership,” the paper explores how top advancement leaders are navigating change by anchoring their teams in authentic communication, human-centered leadership and organizational clarity.The white paper draws on in-depth conversations with 16 prominent leaders in higher education advancement, including voices from institutions such as the University of Washington, Colorado State University, the University of Central Florida and more. Through these conversations, Bennett uncovers how communication—when intentional, transparent and relational—becomes the thread that weaves together stability and strategic momentum.“At a time when change is the only constant, we need leaders who offer more than direction—they must offer presence,” said Bennett. “This white paper is not just a collection of insights; it’s a call to action for leaders to lead with empathy, clarity and purpose.”Key themes explored include:•How trust is built and maintained during transitions and mergers•Why values-based decision-making enhances culture and performance•What it means to show up with presence as a leader amid chaosThe findings also emphasize that team resilience doesn’t stem from avoiding discomfort but from modeling authenticity and cultivating shared meaning.Leaders quoted in the paper include Tamara Michel Josserand, Vice President of Development at the University of Washington, who notes, “Communication isn’t just about what’s said—it’s about creating space for people to be heard.” Scott Roberts, Vice President for University Advancement at Colorado State University, shares how consistent, transparent updates have helped neutralize misinformation and boost morale.This white paper is being distributed in conjunction with the 2025 CASE Summit for Leaders in Advancement and is available to professionals across higher education and philanthropy leadership.Download the full white paper here

