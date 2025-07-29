Awards by Walsh’s Creates Custom Baby Onesie for Stewart’s Shops

Awards by Walsh's Logo Custom baby onesie for Stewart's Shops made by Awards by Walsh's.

Awards by Walsh's is excited to be partnering with a local business to create custom baby onesies for their customers to enjoy.

COHOES, FL, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Awards by Walsh’s & Creative Marketing Inc is proud to partner with a local business in the community, Stewart’s Shops, to produce custom-designed baby onesies. This piece celebrates the company with a heartwarming design of baby cows and ice cream pints, perfect for Stewart’s fans and their little ones.

As a longtime partner of Stewart’s Shops, Awards by Walsh’s is honored to continue to provide quality products to their customers and the community. The new baby onesie, made with high-quality fabric and designed with personal touches, is no exception. The onesie is available for purchase on the Stewart’s Shops website.

“This project has been one of the most fun to work on,” said Steve Pesta, Owner of Awards by Walsh’s. “We love helping our clients find ways to recognize their brand. Helping Stewart’s Shops with these adorable custom onesies is really special.”

Awards by Walsh’s is a trusted choice for all things personalized, like their custom apparel pieces. They provide options for retail merchandise, team uniforms, family reunions, and more. The team is available to help design and produce apparel for any brand or occasion. They offer full customization with an attention to quality and detail.

In addition to custom apparel, Awards by Walsh’s offers a range of awards, trophies, plaques, and promotional products, all of which are available for personalization. Their state-of-the-art facility is located at 233 Ontario St, Cohoes, NY 12047, where they have the latest technology to handle any kind of custom order with expertise.

To learn more about custom apparel or any of Awards by Walsh’s services, visit www.awardsbywalsh.com or call (518) 235-6362.

About Awards by Walsh’s & Creative Marketing Inc

Awards by Walsh’s & Creative Marketing Inc has been providing custom trophies, awards, screen printing, embroidery, uniforms, apparel, and promotional items for over 30 years to the Cohoes community. They are proud to assist each client in finding the product that’s right for them.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.