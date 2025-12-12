Bellingham Post & Parcel Hosts Free Gift-Wrapping Session

Bellingham Post and Parcel Logo

Bellingham Post & Parcel invites the local community to join in a free holiday gift-wrapping session at their store on December 14th from 1PM-4PM.

BELLINGHAM, WA, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bellingham Post & Parcel, a local packing and shipping store, is excited to invite the community to join in a free holiday gift-wrapping session. The event will be hosted on December 14th from 1PM-4PM at the store, located at 1780 Iowa Street, Bellingham, WA 98229.

Guests are welcome to stop by for festive atmosphere and the chance to wrap their gifts at no charge. The free event is intended to be an opportunity for Bellingham residents to wrap their presents, connect with the Bellingham Post & Parcel team, and experience the community-focused spirit that the team prioritizes.

“We’re looking forward to our gift-wrapping session!” said David McCallum, Owner of Bellingham Post & Parcel. “It’s a great way to help our community feel a little less stress during one of the busiest times of the year. We hope we can help them enjoy the season!”

During the event, guests can also explore the wide range of service Bellingham Post & Parcel offers. As a locally owned shipping and business services center, some of what Bellingham Post & Parcel provides includes:

• Shipping through UPS, USPS, FedEx

• Printing and Copying Services, including Custom Banners

• Mailbox Rentals

• Custom Packaging

• Monthly Storage

All community members are invited and encouraged to stop by, whether looking to wrap a single present or many, or if they just need to finish up holiday shipping. McCallum and the Bellingham Post & Parcel team look forward to celebrating the season.

For more information about Bellingham Post and Parcel, visit www.postandparcel.com or call (360) 380-7225.

About Bellingham Post and Parcel

Bellingham Post and Parcel is a community shipping store that offers packing, shipping, copying, printing, and more business services. The team is proud to be a go-to resource for the community, with a focus on customer service and reliable support.

