Family HVAC Highlights Trane as Top Seller and Urges Homeowners to Act Before Federal Tax Incentives Expire

JENKINTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Family HVAC, the trusted name in home comfort solutions throughout Eastern Pennsylvania, is proud to announce that Trane heating and cooling systems continue to be their top-selling brand for 2025. With Trane’s industry-leading efficiency and durability, local homeowners are taking advantage of limited-time federal tax credits and rebates that expire December 31, 2025.

Among the most sought-after systems is the Trane 20 TruComfort™ Variable Speed Heat Pump, recently recognized by Good Housekeeping as one of the Best Overall Heat Pumps for its exceptional comfort control, energy efficiency, and quiet performance. This innovative unit provides precise temperature regulation within half a degree of your preset comfort level — even during freezing Pennsylvania winters.

“Trane’s heat pump technology has changed the way we think about home heating and cooling,” said a Family HVAC spokesperson. “It’s efficient, reliable, and environmentally friendly — everything our customers want. And with the current federal incentives, now is the perfect time to upgrade.”

Homeowners who install qualifying Trane systems before the end of the year can receive up to a $2,000 Federal Tax Credit, plus additional state and utility rebates. These incentives make investing in high-efficiency HVAC equipment both financially and environmentally smart.

The Trane 20 TruComfort™ features:

Variable-speed technology that adjusts automatically for year-round comfort

Up to 22.4 SEER2 efficiency rating, among the highest in the industry

New eco-friendly R-454B refrigerant with 78% lower global warming potential

Smart monitoring via the Trane Home App for convenience and control anywhere

Family HVAC offers the full line of Trane heating and cooling systems at competitive pricing with expert installation and rebate guidance to help homeowners maximize their savings before the deadline.

To learn more about Trane systems or to schedule a free in-home consultation, visit www.familyhvac.com

or call (844) 724-2665.

About Family HVAC

Based in Jenkintown, PA, Family HVAC has been providing reliable, affordable heating and cooling solutions to Pennsylvania homeowners for years. Their commitment to comfort, service, and customer satisfaction has made them one of the region’s most trusted HVAC providers.

