Awards by Walsh’s Welcomes Webstore Specialist Matt to Support Growing Demand

Awards by Walsh's recently welcomed a new team member to help meet the growing demand for custom webstores.

COHOES, NY, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Awards by Walsh’s & Creative Marketing Inc is excited to have recently welcomed the newest member of the team, Matt. He brings a strong IT background and is highly experienced in webstores. With this addition to the team, the company aims to meet the demand for custom webstores that continues to grow.

In his role, Matt will help expand and enhance Awards by Walsh’s webstore capabilities, working to ensure clients continue to receive efficient solutions for their recognition needs. With his background in IT, Matt will also assist in implementing a QuickBooks program that displays daily data on a TV dashboard, making it easier for the team to track and organize workloads across all departments. This new system will streamline internal processes and allow the team to serve customers with greater accuracy.

“We’re thrilled to have Matt join the team!” said Steve Pesta, Owner of Awards by Walsh’s & Creative Marketing. “His experience with webstores will help us continue to grow and deliver exceptional service to our community.”

As a trusted provider of custom trophies, awards, screen printing, uniforms, embroidery, apparel, and promotion items to the Cohoes community for over 30 years, the company is working to continue to evolve to meet the needs of the digital marketplace. With a state-of-the-art facility equipped with the latest technology, Awards by Walsh’s blends tradition with innovation to deliver quality products to their clients.

Awards by Walsh's looks forward to the advancements that Matt will bring as the company expands its digital and technical capabilities. To learn more about Awards by Walsh’s, visit www.awardsbywalsh.com or call (518) 235-6362.

About Awards by Walsh’s & Creating Marketing Inc

Awards by Walsh's is proud to be a go-to for recognition products, from custom awards to uniforms and apparel. The team serves its community with a commitment to quality craftsmanship and personalized service.

